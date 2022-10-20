ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan Main Street: The (my) Main Street experience

By Nanette Leslie Johnston
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
When I had a business on Main Street, here in my hometown, it was an evolution. I worked part time in Mackinaw City at Wics & Pics and ... ended up buying it! I loved buying and displaying. I enjoyed the visitors and shipped a lot of replacements for spent candles. I learned a lot and enjoyed the experience.

Then, after 9/11, and the hardship that all businesses were facing, it was time to skip the drive and try my luck at home, knowing the business rule that you’ll know if it’s viable in 3-5 years.

It was pre-holiday time and, thanks to some great publicity, the register was ringing! Holidays and slim winter months are all a part of it. With time and ad space, the customer reach widened with people calling in orders. I was thrilled!

The cafe that we had started in the same building was well-received, but the building costs were not being met. Additionally, the rented building was sold and I had to make the heart-breaking decision to vacate.

In the three years that Wics & Pics and Stage Door Cafe were open I learned, not to my surprise, that keeping ahead of the seasons with inventory, decor and holidays is intense.

Being on Main Street is like being in a fish bowl. “What’s going on downtown?” “What’s new?” “What about sidewalk sales?” Plus, there’s the involvement in the chamber and answering the call to donate to gift baskets and silent auctions.

You do know, don’t you, that being on Main Street is like being the best neighborhood at Halloween? These businesses are the first to be asked for monetary donations. All for good causes. To be sure, it does give one pause to reflect on the privilege of owning a storefront and the importance of giving back to the community. Such an opportunity!

I’m here to tell you that my hat’s off to those who put themselves out there to think that they have found “what do people want” and then do it. I don’t miss the decisions and hard work of keeping stock on shelves that need constant cleaning. I do miss my lovely, enthusiastic customers.

Now, at the time, there were some people in particular who were trying to raise Cheboygan from a contented local town to be really something to visit. It was a struggle at first, but the Main Street America concept was gaining momentum and finally, here we are!

It’s been 20 years since my little store opened right here. I’m proud to have been a part of the Main Street experience. I hope it made a difference. Now I offer another endeavor that is not on the main drag, but benefits from the all the efforts of all the leaders and business people of the Main Street fishbowl. Congratulations to you all! And thank you.

I also offer my gratitude to all who have come before, enthusiastically supporting the soul and economics of Cheboygan. In remembrance of Kirsten Guenther, a leader and advocate of our downtown.

— Nanette Leslie Johnston happily volunteers where needed as taught by her parents. Trained as a massage therapist, she offers Illuminations Massage & Bodywork. Husband Jay owns Johnston Metalwork Inc. and together they are deeply involved in local theater and happy to support the Cheboygan Opera House. They are grateful for four children and (almost!) eight grands.

