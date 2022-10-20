Letter to the Editor: Abortion bans add to overpopulation

The average decrease in the planetary population of vertebrates since 1970 is 68%. This includes the complete loss of 562 animal species.

The one outstanding exception to this amazing decrease in our vertebrate population is the 20% increase in the population of human vertebrates during the same 50-year period.

This would suggest a strong connection between the loss of many vertebrates and the gain in human population.

This is most likely because of human land use in the conversion of many native habitats like forests and grasslands into agricultural systems, and to climate change which is primarily due to the increased concentration of atmospheric CO2 caused by humans. Climate change is also responsible for an enormous acceleration of an already damaging level of human migration.

It should be obvious to anyone that putting a curb on human population growth is essential to the ultimate preservation of all life on our planet, and that the outlawing of abortion in our country is just one more source of unnecessary human population growth.

Bob RossPellston