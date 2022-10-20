ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ren Brabenec: In a Post-Roe landscape, Michigan is luckier than most, but only if we vote

By Ren Brabenec
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyeY4_0ifpjKgG00

When Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito drafted an opinion that ultimately led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, his primary thesis was that overturning Roe would “hand power back to the states” to decide on abortion law.

But did he want the states, or the people in them, to decide? He wasn’t clear on that distinction, but from the events that followed, I think we can infer his intentions.

Alito and his cohorts failed to mention in their Roe v. Wade ruling that nine of the 26 states set to outlaw or severely restrict abortion have populations where abortion rights are supported. According to Pew Research: Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Wisconsin (a combined population of some 67.6 million people) all have laws on the books that would ban abortion, yet a majority of constituents in those states support a woman’s right to choose.

That doesn’t sound very democratic.

But if backroom prayer sessions between right-wing SCOTUS justices and Christian special interest groups tell us anything, it’s that we shouldn’t be surprised if the Supreme Court doesn’t care about pesky trivialities like “voters” or “democracy.” What SCOTUS’s conservative majority does care about, however, is guiding the U.S. towards a theocratic Christian nation, not one of Constitutional rights and secular democratic institutions.

Compared to other states, Michigan is lucky

It’s difficult to view Michigan’s predicament through an optimistic lens in what is fast becoming a dystopian landscape more fitting a strict theocracy than a constitutional republic. But Michigan is lucky when compared to other states. For example, Republican-controlled legislatures in Indiana and West Virginia have already banned abortion, conveniently neglecting to offer the issue up to the voters to decide. And in Missouri, that state is not just banning abortion, but Missouri's Republican leaders are attempting to install bounty hunter provisions that would allow Missouri residents to sue any individual who aids a Missourian in having an abortion, even if the aid was provided outside Missouri’s borders.

Some states have fared better. Kansas put the issue to the people for a vote, and constituents overwhelmingly voted to keep abortion protections as part of the state’s Constitution.

This November, voters in five states will have the right to decide on abortion, and Michigan is one of them. Despite our state’s Republican leadership’s best efforts to strike down the abortion rights initiative before it even got to the voters, and despite their efforts to push a 1931-era abortion ban, Michiganders will get the opportunity to vote on abortion rights.

When the “small government” grandstanding and the “let the people decide” facades are peeled back, we see that Republican elected officials don’t care about those values, at least, not when those values help elevate women to higher economic prosperity and independence, as Roe did. For Republican leaders, it's an all-out war on women, bodily autonomy, and the separation of church and state.

Vote 'yes' on ballot Proposal 3 on Nov. 8

As a general rule, if an entire political party in your state is doing everything they can to prevent you from voting on an issue, that’s a sign it’s an issue you should probably vote on.

So don’t let them win. Don’t let a small minority of powerful, religious interests use their control of government institutions to decide what you can or can't do with your body. This Nov. 8, vote “yes” on Ballot 3.

P.S. And fellas, this fight isn’t just for women. It’s not a good thing for governments to set precedents for controlling the bodies of their constituents. Today it’s reproductive rights for women. Tomorrow it could be vaccine mandates or mandatory vasectomies. It’s generally best to keep the government out of our bedrooms and bodies.

So you need to vote “yes” on Ballot 3 as well.

— Ren Brabenec is a Brimley-based writer and columnist.

Comments / 6

Gima
3d ago

Yes on proposal 3. No do not make doctor have to waste any more time trying to justify to lawyers and politicians the conditions that their patients have before providing them optimal care. If they want to ban anything, ban the elective late term abortions On HEALThY BABIES and MOMS but to put a ban to all after a certain point is absurd and belittles the doctor's 13+ yrs of education after high school.

Reply
2
Related
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?

Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?

If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

683
Followers
975
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy