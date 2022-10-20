Letter to the Editor: Pleasantly surprised by Soo News' broader appeal

As a newcomer to Sault Sainte Marie, I was pleasantly surprised to find a local newspaper still existed in the area, as so many small-town papers have gone out of business due to the number of former subscribers relying solely on the internet as their news source.

While the newspaper is available online, the newsprint edition has the permanency lacking in transitory online articles that may disappear in several days' time. Also, syndicated writers now featured in The Sault News have credentials more easily checked than those of individual online writers.

In addition, this newspaper has many noteworthy features that make it worth subscribing to:

comprehensive coverage of a broad range of topics

in-depth articles on local, national and international news

obituaries and eulogies

both basic and challenging recipes using easily available foods

opinion columns by local writers, from humorous to serious

in-depth coverage of high school games and players

coverage of national sports events

weekly religious columns

health and fitness articles

comics, crosswords and word games such as "Jumble"

high-quality writing often not seen in small-town newspapers

I'm told by longtime residents that The Sault News of today has improved its appeal considerably over the years by expanding from strictly local events to articles by syndicated news writers with a broader approach.

So, to those who claim that "there is nothing to read in the newspaper," I would respond by asking them to take another look.

Judy BaxleySault Ste. Marie