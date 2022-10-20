ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Letter to the Editor: Pleasantly surprised by Soo News' broader appeal

By The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqcKA_0ifpjJnX00

As a newcomer to Sault Sainte Marie, I was pleasantly surprised to find a local newspaper still existed in the area, as so many small-town papers have gone out of business due to the number of former subscribers relying solely on the internet as their news source.

While the newspaper is available online, the newsprint edition has the permanency lacking in transitory online articles that may disappear in several days' time. Also, syndicated writers now featured in The Sault News have credentials more easily checked than those of individual online writers.

In addition, this newspaper has many noteworthy features that make it worth subscribing to:

  • comprehensive coverage of a broad range of topics
  • in-depth articles on local, national and international news
  • obituaries and eulogies
  • both basic and challenging recipes using easily available foods
  • opinion columns by local writers, from humorous to serious
  • in-depth coverage of high school games and players
  • coverage of national sports events
  • weekly religious columns
  • health and fitness articles
  • comics, crosswords and word games such as "Jumble"
  • high-quality writing often not seen in small-town newspapers

I'm told by longtime residents that The Sault News of today has improved its appeal considerably over the years by expanding from strictly local events to articles by syndicated news writers with a broader approach.

So, to those who claim that "there is nothing to read in the newspaper," I would respond by asking them to take another look.

Judy BaxleySault Ste. Marie

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
WOOD

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

683
Followers
975
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy