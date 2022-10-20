ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RI leaders want to build life-sciences industry using Massachusetts biotech model

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRMyc_0ifpjBjj00

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island leaders want to grow their own version of Massachusetts' much-envied biotech industry with a new independent agency built to nurture a life-sciences cluster in the Ocean State.

To do it, they brought in the architects of former Bay State Gov. Deval Patrick's decade-long $1-billion biotech bet to draw up a blueprint for a Rhode Island version.

They recommend that the state invest $50 million over two years to start up a new quasi-state agency that would invest in Rhode Island life-science companies, coordinate workforce-training programs and utilize some of the economic-development incentives currently controlled by the state's Commerce Corporation.

Providence:New State Health Lab would go in $165 million Jewelry District building

The initiative started last year with the Rhode Island Foundation, which paid for the work and caught the attention of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

Shekarchi said in a news briefing Wednesday that he expects legislation relating to a biotech hub will be introduced and vetted when state lawmakers begin next year's legislative session in January.

It's too early to say what the details of a House plan will be and how much money might be involved, Shekarchi said.

More news expected next week

However, he teased a separate announcement next week with a "national government official" that will "take this idea and move it forward."

Rhode Island Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg said last year he was curious why the long-debated spillover of startups and medical research from Boston into the Providence area has never materialized at any scale.

"I've been in downtown Providence for 45 years and I have been hearing about the spillover from Boston coming for about 45 years and I have never seen the spillover from Boston really come down the road," he said.

On the introduction of former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino, he hired former Massachusetts Biotechnology Council CEO Bob Coughlin and former Massachusetts Life Sciences Center President Travis McCready to look into it. Both now work for real estate brokerage Jones Lang Lasalle.

PFAS research:URI center that studies 'forever chemicals' awarded five-year grant

Most healthy clusters are home-grown

Their message to Rhode Island leaders was that "spillover" activity from a larger city isn't as common a phenomenon as people think and most healthy life-science industry clusters are home-grown.

And the piece of the puzzle Rhode Island has been missing all these years is government investment and a single-purpose government agency to put all of the academic and corporate participants toward a common goal, they said.

"It doesn't happen on its own," Coughlin said. "You need a government entity working with industry to make it happen."

The Jones Lang Lasalle report was followed by a "Life Sciences Plan" written by Damon Cox of the MassChallenge startup accelerator that outlined what a new biotech-focused agency would look like and do.

"This newly forged agency along with an industry-facing partner organization like [the Rhode Island Biotechnology Council] would be key in turning the cluster of activity currently in Rhode Island into a vibrant ecosystem," the plan from Cox said.

The new quasi-state biotech agency would likely be spun off from the Commerce Corporation, have a $2-million operating budget and be led by a $200,000-a-year executive director.

Of the $50 million, the report recommended the state use $30 million to seed a new investment fund and $17 million for grants.

The new life-sciences agency, or "hub," as the plan calls it, would work with colleges and K-12 schools to help teach the skills students will need to work in biotech jobs. This could include STEM grants, high school apprenticeships and internship programs.

What's new? No district, a statewide approach

Steinberg acknowledged that efforts to grow the biotech sector, known in previous iterations as "meds and eds," is not new.

But those early efforts have either focused on real estate or didn't have enough different institutions working together.

He said this campaign is not focused on Providence's Jewelry District – which was unsuccessfully renamed several times to attract tech companies – but should be statewide.

McCready said preventing the state's academic institutions from fighting turf wars is essential to success. Asked whether the rivalry between hospital systems Lifespan and Care New England would pose a problem, he said he didn't think so.

The consultants did not immediately have a goal or metric on which success of the project should be judged.

Lawmakers put $700,000 for life sciences into this year's state budget.

"We need to bring everybody together," Shekarchi said. "If we do, we can nurture this industry and grow this industry. We are talking about jobs, but we are also talking about therapies that can help people."

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
FREETOWN, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WSBS

A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease

When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportthisweek.com

Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization

A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
country1025.com

TOP Employers IN Massachusetts

As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy