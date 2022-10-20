ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police search for man who robbed beauty supply store in Fontana

Police were searching for a man who robbed a beauty supply store in Fontana on Oct. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard after the clerk called to report that a man entered the store, simulated a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money. The suspect robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Mango Avenue.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrested three suspects connected to armed robbery at Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store

Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store Friday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Gemma's Jewelers in the Terra Vista Town Center, was robbed at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when two armed suspects entered the store and assaulted an employee before taking off with "several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry."Days later, investigators were able to locate two suspects involved in the robbery, 28-year-old Ontario resident Christopher Lamar and 23-year-old Fontana resident Angel Olvera. Lamar was arrested in San Bernardino, while Olvera was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center as they await a hearing. As they continued to investigate the crime, detectives learned of a third suspect involved in the robbery, 34-year-old Ontario man David Goffney. He was arrested on Friday in Riverside. He is being held in lieu of $1 million. Anyone with additional information on the crime was asked to contact Detective Candace Sanches at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl

After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Pasadena Men Arrested as Suspects in Colony High School Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School on October 1st. Lawrence Langston, 37, was arrested on October 12th, and Everett Johnson, 25, was arrested on October 14th. The suspects, both residents of Pasadena, face charges of attempted murder. Ontario police responded...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence

A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA

