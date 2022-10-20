Read full article on original website
wufe967.com
California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard
Surveillance footage caught the moment two robbers pistol-whipped a California jewelry store employee. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 2:40 p.m, two armed suspects entered Gemma’s Jewelers in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The two suspects, Christopher Lamar, 28, and Angel Olvera, 23, were allegedly dressed as an Amazon worker and...
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Fontana Herald News
Police search for man who robbed beauty supply store in Fontana
Police were searching for a man who robbed a beauty supply store in Fontana on Oct. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:36 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard after the clerk called to report that a man entered the store, simulated a weapon in his waistband, and demanded money. The suspect robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot toward Mango Avenue.
Authorities arrested three suspects connected to armed robbery at Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store
Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store Friday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Gemma's Jewelers in the Terra Vista Town Center, was robbed at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when two armed suspects entered the store and assaulted an employee before taking off with "several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry."Days later, investigators were able to locate two suspects involved in the robbery, 28-year-old Ontario resident Christopher Lamar and 23-year-old Fontana resident Angel Olvera. Lamar was arrested in San Bernardino, while Olvera was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center as they await a hearing. As they continued to investigate the crime, detectives learned of a third suspect involved in the robbery, 34-year-old Ontario man David Goffney. He was arrested on Friday in Riverside. He is being held in lieu of $1 million. Anyone with additional information on the crime was asked to contact Detective Candace Sanches at (909) 477-2800.
Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
foxla.com
4 arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T store, leading police on pursuit in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Four people were arrested for the armed robbery of a Los Angeles cell phone store after leading police on a chase through San Bernardino, officials announced Wednesday. Garyon Perkins, 21, Eathen Jacobs, 20, Jamarcus Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino. According...
crimevoice.com
2 Pasadena Men Arrested as Suspects in Colony High School Shooting
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School on October 1st. Lawrence Langston, 37, was arrested on October 12th, and Everett Johnson, 25, was arrested on October 14th. The suspects, both residents of Pasadena, face charges of attempted murder. Ontario police responded...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
KTLA.com
Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner remains resilient after being pistol-whipped during robbery
A Rancho Cucamonga business owner said she’s grateful to be alive after a savage robbery hospitalized her for several days. “He was ready to kill me,” said Margarita Pereda. Security footage captured the violence erupting around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gemma’s Jewelers, a fixture at the Terra Vista...
Thief steals credit card payment machine, then steals $40,000 from Orange County salon
It happened in a matter of seconds. Security footage from The Grand salon in downtown Brea shows a burglar breaking into the store and heading directly for a credit card payment machine near the entrance. The salon’s owner, Son Mai, says the burglary happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. in the morning. “He knew exactly […]
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Sheriff's department investigates body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway today after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
paininthepass.info
5 Vehicle Crash Blocked The Bypass Lane Northbound I-15 In Hesperia Friday Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A five-vehicle crash had traffic backed up from the bypass lane on northbound Interstate 15 Freeway in Hesperia sent one to the hospital, officials said. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving five vehicles. The...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia
A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
