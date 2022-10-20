Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Vidliz Expands Its Data-Driven Online Marketing Services in the Middle East
DUBAI, Arab Emirates - October 23, 2022 - (Newswire.com) UK-based data-driven online marketing company Vidliz announces its expansion into the Middle East market. The company has achieved success in the EU by becoming a leading data-driven financial marketing agency. This encouraged the management to have a fully dedicated team to serve the Middle East exclusively.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Woonsocket Call
Gerry Brennan Named One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - Gerry Brennan of Cloudbooking has been named as a One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in its fifth year, celebrates those entrepreneurs that are growing the UK's most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Woonsocket Call
Turing’s CEO Jonathan Siddharth Set to Speak at Web Summit 2022
Tech Leader Disrupting Traditional Hiring Model to Provide Insights at Annual Conference. Turing, a technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Siddharth has been chosen to speak at Web Summit 2022. The summit will be held in Lisbon, Portugal and runs from November 1-4.
Woonsocket Call
DNAnexus Adds Jeff Margolis to Board of Directors
Industry veteran brings longstanding track record of growing innovative healthcare technology and service organizations from early-stage startup through category leadership. DNAnexus, Inc., the leader in biomedical informatics and data management, today announced the appointment of Jeff Margolis, a seasoned healthcare information technology executive and current Senior Advisor for Blackstone (NYSE:BX), to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company’s $200 million financing round, which was led by Blackstone.
Woonsocket Call
Australian Battery Technology Recycling Company To Advance Commercial Studies In The Recycling Of Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems
Australian battery recycling technology company Battery Pollution today announced a strategic alliance to work with associated Renewable Project Developer Halo Renewable Energy (“Halo”) to investigate the efficient recycling of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which are the cornerstone of the modern renewable energy project. Australia is...
Woonsocket Call
TigerEX FastFuture, an Innovative Product of Crypto Derivatives Trading
With the multiple bull-bear cycles of Bitcoin, the public continues to recognize crypto, and crypto exchange has become the infrastructure of the industry. Looking back at the development of the crypto exchange, the technical precipitation of the trading engine and the innovative product strategy is the core elements of the competitiveness of crypto exchange.
Woonsocket Call
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
Woonsocket Call
Lookah Launches New Dragon Egg Portable E-Rig
LOS ANGELES - October 23, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The Dragon Egg is the latest portable electronic dab rig from Lookah. It fulfills the need for water-filtered vaping with a durable design. With more states legalizing marijuana products, people are turning to erigs for smoother water filtered vaping to avoid the...
Woonsocket Call
Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
Woonsocket Call
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
Woonsocket Call
Diligent Angel — The Only Billion Dollar Art Pieces Ever
Diligent Angel is the first photograph in the I Met Jesus Collection and has the Earth Unlimited Crown Tag – used to denote the foremost centerpiece in an artist’s works. Diligent Angel is a single in the house’s illustrious catalog of fine photographs, many images priced at over 13 figures. It is the only image yet to be revealed to the public and is currently the primary image of the entire corpus of RISING STAR pieces.
Woonsocket Call
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Woonsocket Call
The Most Innovative Next-Generation NFT Music & Art- METACRAFTS Set to Take Over the Metaverse
Metacrafts showcase their unparalleled artistic quality, “When the Demons Call,” out now exclusively as an NFT. Revitalizing the music world with the release of their exclusive new single, “When the Demons Call,” as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), Metacrafts are amazing all. Blending the unique elements of digital art, video production, live music, and technology, the group transcends traditional creative barriers to connect listeners and reinvent traditional industry norms.
Woonsocket Call
SuperSafe LIFEBMS Power Station: VTOMAN Jump 1000 on sale on Amazon
VTOMAN Jump 1000 delivers more than you might expect with an attractive price. California, United States - October 23, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — A portable power station is a device that stores electrical charge in an internal battery with the purpose of transferring the stored charge to your various devices, such as your phone, tablet, laptop, or refrigerator. It delivers power when and where you need it, whether it's during a power outage, camping with the family on the weekends, or anywhere else.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Woonsocket Call
Truck-Lite Introduces Enhancements to Super 44® and 60® Series Warning Lights for Municipal, Construction and Refuse Fleets
Also available with heated option designed for snowplows, dump trucks and refuse vehicles. Truck-Lite, a global leader in LED lighting solutions for commercial vehicle applications, has introduced new warning light derivatives of its well-known Super 44® and 60® Series LED lights for municipal, construction and refuse fleets. Additionally, heated options of both lights are also available, completing an already strong lineup of heated LED lights that now provide customers with the most comprehensive cold-weather LED lighting solution in the industry.
