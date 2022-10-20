The director’s latest book is a collection of insights from professionals from all walks of life. Change can only be birthed by those who are bold enough to break the mold and transform the status quo. The acute lack of diversity and recurrent underrepresentation of the different body types and portrayal of women on modern-day screens frustrated Meredith Yinger, a bright-eyed young woman who auditioned for acting roles with dreams of becoming the next Oprah, and spurred her to change the narrative. Her experience in the acting industry led her to begin learning all aspects of video production. She began her production company in 2018, She TV Media, which became the voice for untold and empowering stories.

1 DAY AGO