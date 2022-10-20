ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Man sentenced for injuring child in shooting as parent says child’s recovery going well

By Mike Pickett
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The man charged for shooting a toddler in Henderson County is sentenced.

Darren Miller was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty for his role in the shooting of Phoenix Lindsey. Miller pleaded guilty last month to wanton endangerment and second degree assault, and was sentenced earlier this week. Phoenix’s father, Jon Lindsey, says his daughter’s recovery is going well during a stressful and hectic year for her and the family.

“She is doing amazing. She is ahead of schedule on her recovery. She is back to being a normal kid, running and playing,” he said.

Lindsey says phoenix had several surgeries and several months of therapy to learn how to use her injured leg again. Miller was charged after injuring the then two-year-old while she was in a vehicle at Powell and South Adams in Henderson late last November. Phoenix was in a car with her mother at the time. Lindsey says Phoenix learned how to walk again, and says she never gave up.

“She didn’t let it get her down though. She was a fighter. She pushed forward with it, as hard as she could. She did not sit still. She was determined to be back to walking as soon as possible,” he said.

Lindsey adds Phoenix is continuing with her therapy and starting to prepare for going to pre-school in the future. He also thanked the community for supporting the family since she was injured.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2022)

