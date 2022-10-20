Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko on Tank: He Never Fought Top Fighters; Need to See His Skills Against the Best
Vasiliy Lomachenko likes what he sees from Gervonta Davis — he just wants to see him in situations where the stakes are much, much higher. The three-division titlist from Ukraine, and current lightweight contender, recently expounded on the puncher from Baltimore, praising, on the one hand, his ability in the ring, while, on the other, decrying his relative lack of top competition, especially as it relates to the 135-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
UFC 280: Pros react to Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira for title
See how fellow fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev capturing the UFC lightweight championship with a submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The Islam Makhachev era is here, as he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira looked to...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
BoxingNews24.com
“No one wants to see” Crawford vs. Avanesyan says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says the fans don’t want to see Terence Crawford fight David Avanesyan in their December 10th contest on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The question fans want to know is why didn’t Crawford choose a good opponent like...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford getting massively criticized for signing to fight David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is taking massive criticism from fans for pulling out of the negotiations for a match against Errol Spence Jr to sign for a fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th. Crawford’s credibility is hurt big time with this move. After this, it’s hard to imagine...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira believes he’s ‘a problem for this division’ (video)
Charles Oliveira looks to continue his historic UFC run at UFC 280. Charles Oliveira comes into UFC 280 with a mission in mind. He’s looking to regain the UFC lightweight championship that he lost on the scale heading into UFC 274. To do so he will have to get past an exceptionally challenging foe in Islam Makhachev. It’s the type of test that if he passes with flying colors, it’s another astounding accolade that has been the narrative of Oliveira’s career rebirth over the past four years.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
Boxing Scene
Isaiah Steen Stunned By Loss To Agbeko: The Scoring Was Messed Up!
Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko rose to the occasion, scoring a career-defining upset win over previously undefeated top prospect Isaiah Steen in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort, site of the first ever SHOBOX more than 21 years ago.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara Drops Jose Sanmartin Twice, Scores 3rd Round Stoppage In Mexico City
Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara has spent all of 2022 waiting on promised title shots that failed to materialize. It’s time for those fighters—Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood in particular—to pay the price. For now, all of that pent-up frustration was taken out on Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin....
worldboxingnews.net
Bolt out of the blue obliterates Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
A welterweight super-fight turned its head Thursday night with the confirmation that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford collapsed. Spence Jr and Crawford had conversations regarding a massive undisputed fight for months. That all came to a head over the past week. Will Errol Spence Jr face Terence Crawford next?
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 Gambling Preview: Can Charles Oliveira keep his incredible run going against Islam Makhachev?
It’s here. After weeks of anticipation, UFC 280 finally goes down on Saturday, featuring title fights in the two best divisions in MMA: Lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound belt on the line against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the final fight of the night, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the vacant lightweight title. On top of those two incredible fights, there are 11 other awesome bouts, with an enormous number of betting opportunities, so let’s get to it.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: "I Definitely Feel Like I Can Stop Frank Martin"
Keyshawn Davis was on an incredible high following his show-stopping victory over Omar Tienda Bahena last month at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Viewed as his stiffest test, the former Olympic silver medalist punished his foe, forcing referee Albert Earl Brown to call a halt to their bout in the fifth round. As Davis continued to celebrate, unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., sent what Davis believes was a subliminal message on his social media account.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
