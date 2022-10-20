Read full article on original website
Turing’s CEO Jonathan Siddharth Set to Speak at Web Summit 2022
Tech Leader Disrupting Traditional Hiring Model to Provide Insights at Annual Conference. Turing, a technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Siddharth has been chosen to speak at Web Summit 2022. The summit will be held in Lisbon, Portugal and runs from November 1-4.
"Gen X Is Riding A Wave Of Resentment": This Counselor Shared The Painful Trend She's Seeing In Her Generation, And As A Millennial, I Get It
"I'm Generation X. In my generation, we were basically feral. We sort of raised ourselves. Our parents were very busy doing their own things — lots of working parents. So we were latchkey kids, on our own a lot..."
CORRECTING and REPLACING Student Freedom Initiative Expands Partnership with Cisco to Bolster Cybersecurity Infrastructure for HBCUs
The partnership will expand its reach through partnerships with three prominent Certified Minority Business Enterprises—Procellis Technology, Sology Solutions, IP Consulting—to reach more HBCUs. Please replace the release dated October 20, 2022, with the following corrected version to change all instances of IPC Consulting to IP Consulting. The updated...
The Most Innovative Next-Generation NFT Music & Art- METACRAFTS Set to Take Over the Metaverse
Metacrafts showcase their unparalleled artistic quality, “When the Demons Call,” out now exclusively as an NFT. Revitalizing the music world with the release of their exclusive new single, “When the Demons Call,” as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), Metacrafts are amazing all. Blending the unique elements of digital art, video production, live music, and technology, the group transcends traditional creative barriers to connect listeners and reinvent traditional industry norms.
The ultimate dream ride, Zectron Electric Bike is launching soon on Indiegogo
Zectron Electric Bike is made with futuristic design and an exquisitely designed structure that people can ride a long range with comfort. Bikes are typically designed for short distances and do not need to be fashionable. Zectron Electric Bike is launching on Indiegogo, putting these stereotypes to rest. A dream electric bike that pushes the limits like no other bikes before, providing a memorable experience for their customers.
Meredith Yinger, Renowned Director, Co-Founder, And #1 International Bestselling Author, Has Released a Book on The Biggest Success Secrets
The director’s latest book is a collection of insights from professionals from all walks of life. Change can only be birthed by those who are bold enough to break the mold and transform the status quo. The acute lack of diversity and recurrent underrepresentation of the different body types and portrayal of women on modern-day screens frustrated Meredith Yinger, a bright-eyed young woman who auditioned for acting roles with dreams of becoming the next Oprah, and spurred her to change the narrative. Her experience in the acting industry led her to begin learning all aspects of video production. She began her production company in 2018, She TV Media, which became the voice for untold and empowering stories.
Gerry Brennan Named One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - Gerry Brennan of Cloudbooking has been named as a One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in its fifth year, celebrates those entrepreneurs that are growing the UK's most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.
DesignBundles Reveals How to Supercharge Christmas Sales
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - In the US alone, consumers are expected to spend more than $750 billion on Christmas gifts in 2022. Despite the increase in the cost of living, customers still want to show their loved ones how much they care - which means this festive season will be a busy one for businesses around the world.
Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
