Turing’s CEO Jonathan Siddharth Set to Speak at Web Summit 2022
Tech Leader Disrupting Traditional Hiring Model to Provide Insights at Annual Conference. Turing, a technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Siddharth has been chosen to speak at Web Summit 2022. The summit will be held in Lisbon, Portugal and runs from November 1-4.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Student Freedom Initiative Expands Partnership with Cisco to Bolster Cybersecurity Infrastructure for HBCUs
The partnership will expand its reach through partnerships with three prominent Certified Minority Business Enterprises—Procellis Technology, Sology Solutions, IP Consulting—to reach more HBCUs. Please replace the release dated October 20, 2022, with the following corrected version to change all instances of IPC Consulting to IP Consulting. The updated...
Vidliz Expands Its Data-Driven Online Marketing Services in the Middle East
DUBAI, Arab Emirates - October 23, 2022 - (Newswire.com) UK-based data-driven online marketing company Vidliz announces its expansion into the Middle East market. The company has achieved success in the EU by becoming a leading data-driven financial marketing agency. This encouraged the management to have a fully dedicated team to serve the Middle East exclusively.
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp designed to help people from all walks of life become career-ready in digital marketing. Whether you want to start your own business or work at a top-notch company, our affordable program will give you the education you need to succeed. With experienced instructors and a supportive community, you'll be on your way to achieving your marketing dreams in no time.
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
