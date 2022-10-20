Read full article on original website
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
CORRECTING and REPLACING Student Freedom Initiative Expands Partnership with Cisco to Bolster Cybersecurity Infrastructure for HBCUs
The partnership will expand its reach through partnerships with three prominent Certified Minority Business Enterprises—Procellis Technology, Sology Solutions, IP Consulting—to reach more HBCUs. Please replace the release dated October 20, 2022, with the following corrected version to change all instances of IPC Consulting to IP Consulting. The updated...
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
By winning the trust of their clientele Today Opofinance is creating a buzz in the world of trading.
Currency pair buying and selling take place on a global market called the foreign exchange, or forex. One of the biggest and most liquid financial marketplaces in the world, the forex market enables traders to swap foreign currencies. Choosing the best forex trading platform for your needs is difficult, though, because there are so many forex brokers to select from.
Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
University of Phoenix shares insights on transferring college credit and seeking an assessment on earning college credit for life and work experiences during National Transfer Student Week
Media tour features Devin Andrews, Vice President of Assessment and Evaluation. University of Phoenix this week shared insights on how students can transfer credit and seek an assessment on earning college credit for life and work experiences, in a media tour with Devin Andrews, vice president of assessment and evaluation. During the tour, Andrews highlighted the availability of a new Savings Explorer tool created by University of Phoenix, that helps individuals understand, even before they become a student, the many ways that may be available to save time and money, including how they might get college credit from relevant prior life experience.
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp designed to help people from all walks of life become career-ready in digital marketing. Whether you want to start your own business or work at a top-notch company, our affordable program will give you the education you need to succeed. With experienced instructors and a supportive community, you'll be on your way to achieving your marketing dreams in no time.
