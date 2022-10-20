Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to...
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
KSLTV
Utah man travels back to Florida to assist with hurricane clean up efforts
ALPINE, Utah — When Winston and Addison Sorhaitz moved to Fort Myers, Florida with their young daughter five months ago, they never expected to endure an extremely violet hurricane. The couple from Alpine, Utah relocated to Florida for Winston’s medical residency program. The week of the hurricane they stocked...
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
KSLTV
‘Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,’ Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don’t stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn’t vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.
Three people charged for attacking mail carrier in Salt Lake City
Federal charges have been filed against three people for their involvement in attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash
LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
kjzz.com
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
WTGS
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
