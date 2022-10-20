Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.

