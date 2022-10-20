ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Military Trail. Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading southbound on the road. A pedestrian, identified...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after collision in Loxahatchee

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Saturday evening in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 14100 block of Key Lime Boulevard. Investigators said a 71-year-old driver from Greenacres was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Deputy helps save 3 people after car crashes into canal

A deputy in Indian River County raced to rescue three people after a car plunged into a canal earlier this month. Deputy Dan Whittington was responding to another call on Oct. 8 but quickly jumped into action after the crash occurred. "I happened to be passing by here, responding to...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Uber Eats driver shot while making food delivery

An Uber Eats driver was shot while making a food delivery Friday night in Delray Beach, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Village Drive, in the Chateau Wood neighborhood. Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said officers were called to a shooting...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting

Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood. Therese Serignese told WPTV she witnessed the incident and said it caused her great distress. "I heard children screaming, yelling, 'Gun, gun, there's a man with a gun,'" Serignese...
BOCA RATON, FL
More Floridians going solar since Hurricane Ian

The Solar United Neighbors co-op has over 50 new members who recently went solar following Hurricane Ian, hoping to deter a power outage in the event of another big storm. Jack Vesey has two solar panel systems at his home in Coconut Creek. “The benefits are a $30 a month...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say

Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Suspect arrested after stabbing at house party

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the home, located in the 6000 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, at an undisclosed time. When they arrived, deputies...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
PBSO, state attorney receive grant to help solve cold cases

There's a renewed effort to solve cold cases in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg were awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice earmarked for advanced DNA testing. Currently, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has 489 cold cases...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Why isn’t floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?

Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...
West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer

A West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives. The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it. "Nobody should do...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

