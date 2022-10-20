No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all. The Phillies […] The post Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO