Coachella, CA

Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race

By Marco Revuelta
 3 days ago
Four candidates are chasing two open seats in the city of Coachella council. We met up with them outside city hall to discuss what issues they care about most.

“I’m going to dedicate myself to ensuring housing for everyone, so housing at all income levels and specially focusing on the young professionals that are trying to come back to the city,” Virgen said.

Virgen currently serves as the chair of the city’s planning commission. She says her role has allowed her to advance certain developmental projects that benefit the local economy. Improving early childhood education opportunities, creating more programs for seniors, and looking out for small businesses are on top of her list.

“One of our priorities is to ensure that we create a plan, so that we are ready if something like Covid-19 were to happen again, and that way our small business communities feel protected and supported," Virgen said.

Another member from the planning commission is also looking for one of the two open spots.

Dr. Frank Figueroa believes the needs of all the residents are not being met and vows to bring fresh ideas to the city.

“One of my big things is ensuring that we create a human rights commission and making sure we have space where residents can talk about," Figueroa said.

Figueroa says his more than ten years of experience as a financial manager have given him the foundation to deal with budgets. He envisions a diverse and safe Coachella where everyone has an opportunity to find a home,have a prosperous job, and have an opportunity to participate in local politics.

“We want to make sure that our community and our community members feel safe, and that’s what i’ve been hearing from residents,” Figueroa said.

Unhappy with the direction the city is going, inspired 25-year-old Yuremw Arvizu to run for public office.

“We hear about a program, or we hear about a project when it first came out when it's nice and hot news and then as it goes we don't hear about it anymore”

She believes her background sets her apart from her opponents and that the city could do more to reach its residents, especially its Spanish-speaking ones. If elected she would like to focus on creating more mental health initiatives.

“We’re seeing more crime, it’s not that crime hasn’t been here, but what we're seeing it a lot more and more and unfortunately it's the youth that’s involved, I’m one of the only candidates that's talking about helping our youth,” Arvizu said.

Josie Gonzalez is running to continue being a council member for the next four years to help create a city police department.

“We do have consistently new lieutenants, new officers who, don’t stay long enough and who don’t really know the community because they don't stay long enough, if we can bring back our own policing we could change things,” Gonzalez said.

She says it’s been a privilege to shape policies that promote a healthy and positive Coachella.
And adds that her background in child protective services helped her look out for those who can least defend themselves.

“We need some real investments in our community working with children who are possibly going in the wrong direction, we need to bring them back," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, Virgen, Figueroa , and Arvizu are all hoping to be one of the top two vote-getters come November 8th.

