Drake and 21 Savage Announce New Joint Album, Share Video for “Jimmy Cooks”: Watch
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album called Her Loss. The pair revealed the album—due out October 28—in their new video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their collaboration on Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind. Check out the Mahfuz-directed video below. Drake and 21 Savage have...
Alvvays Enter Their Epiphany Era
On the ferry ride back to the city during Toronto’s last week of broiling weather, Alvvays’ guitarist Alec O’Hanley extols the virtues of the quaint video game Stardew Valley. With wide-eyed reverence, he explains how the farm simulator’s creator developed its catchily pastoral soundtrack, cottagey graphics, and immersive concept on his own over four years, an eternity by today’s content creation standards. The other two band members on the boat, frontwoman Molly Rankin and keyboardist Kerri MacLellan—childhood partners-in-crime—are also fans of the game, in which players discover they’ve inherited farmland from their grandfather and must figure out what to do with the legacy. It’s a pleasant escape from life’s chaos, they say, much like the serenity of the Toronto Islands, a quiet haven 13 minutes from downtown to which residents flock throughout the warm months to shake off their cabin fever.
Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch
The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
John Cale Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song With Weyes Blood: Watch
John Cale has announced his new album Mercy with a video for his new song “Story of Blood,” featuring Weyes Blood. The album features additional contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and more. It’s due out January 20 (via Double Six/Domino). Check out Mercy tracklist and the “Story of Blood” music video, directed by Jethro Waters, below.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
This Phoenix spot is one of the best gay bars in the US — even though it's not a gay bar
Esquire just published its list of the country's 32 best gay bars from Alaska to Washington, D.C. And a bar in downtown Phoenix made the cut. Contributors from across the country helped Esquire put together the lineup of bars that included classics and newcomers alike, from Oasis in San Francisco, an 8,000 square-foot bathhouse turned cabaret that has hosted contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race to The Boatslip Provincetown, famous for its three-hour Tea Dance, and New York City's oldest gay bar, Julius. ...
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Watch Shakira and Ozuna’s New Video for “Monotonía”
Shakira has shared the video for “Monotonía,” her new bachata song with Ozuna. The bizarre clip—filmed in Manresa, Spain and co-directed by Shakira and Jaume de la Iguana—finds the Colombian singer taking a bazooka blast to the chest in a supermarket, leaving her looking for a place to safeguard her now dispossessed heart. It’s the latest clip from a new but unannounced project. Check it out below.
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video
Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
Muna Perform Three Songs on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Muna were the musical guests on today’s (October 22) broadcast of CBS Saturday Morning. The Los Angeles three-piece played the songs “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind of Girl” from their recent self-titled album. Watch below. Muna’s self-titled LP was released in June on...
Phoenix's 'Yellow Brick Road': The mystery of the pink sidewalk at the Biltmore
“Is there a pink sidewalk on a Valley mountainside?” It was a question that the former Phoenix Gazette “Answer Line” often received over 50 years ago. The simple answer then, was YES! As for today, you might find remnants if you know where to look. As many...
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
Taylor Swift Releases New Album Midnights: Listen and Read the Full Credits
Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album, Midnights, which she announced while accepting the trophy for Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August. In addition to the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” Midnights features production and instrumentation from Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Listen to the album and check out the credits below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
NxWorries Return With Video for New Song “Where I Go”: Watch
NxWorries are back. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have returned with a new single, “Where I Go,” featuring H.E.R. It comes with a music video directed by .Paak. NxWorries’ debut album, Yes Lawd!, was released in 2016. The duo followed that up with a remix album the next year.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” on SNL
Megan Thee Stallion was the both the host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed the songs “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine, which dropped back in August. Her performance of “Anxiety” featured background dancers and a set resembling a beauty pageant; for her medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” Meg was backed by a full rock band. Check it out below.
Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Maggie Rogers has announced a stretch of upcoming tour dates. Following performances in England, Ireland, and Scotland this fall, the singer-songwriter will come to the United States in February, with stops in cities including Boston, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, before bringing the U.S. tour to a close in San Francisco. She’ll also be performing ac Europe lrossater that summer.
Taylor Swift Shares New Teaser for Midnights Music Videos: Watch
With just a few hours to go before Taylor Swift releases her new album Midnights, the musician has shared a teaser trailer for the record’s forthcoming videos. The clip compiles several different clips from as yet unreleased Midnights visuals, indicating appearances from Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Haim, John Early, Mike Birbiglia, and Dita Von Teese. Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Pat McGrath, and Laith Ashley are also listed in the credits. Watch below.
