On the ferry ride back to the city during Toronto’s last week of broiling weather, Alvvays’ guitarist Alec O’Hanley extols the virtues of the quaint video game Stardew Valley. With wide-eyed reverence, he explains how the farm simulator’s creator developed its catchily pastoral soundtrack, cottagey graphics, and immersive concept on his own over four years, an eternity by today’s content creation standards. The other two band members on the boat, frontwoman Molly Rankin and keyboardist Kerri MacLellan—childhood partners-in-crime—are also fans of the game, in which players discover they’ve inherited farmland from their grandfather and must figure out what to do with the legacy. It’s a pleasant escape from life’s chaos, they say, much like the serenity of the Toronto Islands, a quiet haven 13 minutes from downtown to which residents flock throughout the warm months to shake off their cabin fever.

