Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp designed to help people from all walks of life become career-ready in digital marketing. Whether you want to start your own business or work at a top-notch company, our affordable program will give you the education you need to succeed. With experienced instructors and a supportive community, you'll be on your way to achieving your marketing dreams in no time.
Vidliz Expands Its Data-Driven Online Marketing Services in the Middle East
DUBAI, Arab Emirates - October 23, 2022 - (Newswire.com) UK-based data-driven online marketing company Vidliz announces its expansion into the Middle East market. The company has achieved success in the EU by becoming a leading data-driven financial marketing agency. This encouraged the management to have a fully dedicated team to serve the Middle East exclusively.
Gerry Brennan Named One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - Gerry Brennan of Cloudbooking has been named as a One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in its fifth year, celebrates those entrepreneurs that are growing the UK's most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.
Turing’s CEO Jonathan Siddharth Set to Speak at Web Summit 2022
Tech Leader Disrupting Traditional Hiring Model to Provide Insights at Annual Conference. Turing, a technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to source the most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Siddharth has been chosen to speak at Web Summit 2022. The summit will be held in Lisbon, Portugal and runs from November 1-4.
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Student Freedom Initiative Expands Partnership with Cisco to Bolster Cybersecurity Infrastructure for HBCUs
The partnership will expand its reach through partnerships with three prominent Certified Minority Business Enterprises—Procellis Technology, Sology Solutions, IP Consulting—to reach more HBCUs. Please replace the release dated October 20, 2022, with the following corrected version to change all instances of IPC Consulting to IP Consulting. The updated...
Australian Battery Technology Recycling Company To Advance Commercial Studies In The Recycling Of Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems
Australian battery recycling technology company Battery Pollution today announced a strategic alliance to work with associated Renewable Project Developer Halo Renewable Energy (“Halo”) to investigate the efficient recycling of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which are the cornerstone of the modern renewable energy project. Australia is...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Truck-Lite Introduces Enhancements to Super 44® and 60® Series Warning Lights for Municipal, Construction and Refuse Fleets
Also available with heated option designed for snowplows, dump trucks and refuse vehicles. Truck-Lite, a global leader in LED lighting solutions for commercial vehicle applications, has introduced new warning light derivatives of its well-known Super 44® and 60® Series LED lights for municipal, construction and refuse fleets. Additionally, heated options of both lights are also available, completing an already strong lineup of heated LED lights that now provide customers with the most comprehensive cold-weather LED lighting solution in the industry.
DesignBundles Reveals How to Supercharge Christmas Sales
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - In the US alone, consumers are expected to spend more than $750 billion on Christmas gifts in 2022. Despite the increase in the cost of living, customers still want to show their loved ones how much they care - which means this festive season will be a busy one for businesses around the world.
The ultimate dream ride, Zectron Electric Bike is launching soon on Indiegogo
Zectron Electric Bike is made with futuristic design and an exquisitely designed structure that people can ride a long range with comfort. Bikes are typically designed for short distances and do not need to be fashionable. Zectron Electric Bike is launching on Indiegogo, putting these stereotypes to rest. A dream electric bike that pushes the limits like no other bikes before, providing a memorable experience for their customers.
How to Operate the Power Trowel Machine?
For a poured concrete area no more than 1000m2, a walk behind model with 24- to 36-inch long blades is fit for purpose. Prepare the floating-type and finishing-type blades, or a combination of the two for doing this job.When the work area exceeds 1000m2, a ride-on version becomes a necessity. It can speed up the finishing process before the concrete sets too firmly. The blades needed for performing this job should be 36- to 48-inch long. If there are corners or edges on the slab, switch to the 24-inch blade to handle them. Choose either the floating version or finishing version blades for this job. The combined type is also an ideal fit.
DNAnexus Adds Jeff Margolis to Board of Directors
Industry veteran brings longstanding track record of growing innovative healthcare technology and service organizations from early-stage startup through category leadership. DNAnexus, Inc., the leader in biomedical informatics and data management, today announced the appointment of Jeff Margolis, a seasoned healthcare information technology executive and current Senior Advisor for Blackstone (NYSE:BX), to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company’s $200 million financing round, which was led by Blackstone.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Global Potato Protein Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Tereos, AGRANA Fruit, Roquette and Omega Protein Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Potato Protein Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Potato Protein Market is estimated to be USD 158.55 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 215.7 Mn by...
