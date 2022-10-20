Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport library could soon modernized, renovated
A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Johnson City Press
Spooky stories, smooth suds coming to downtown Jonesborough
Main Street Jonesborough will host the 7th Annual Brews & Boos in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 to 10 p.m. Brews & Boos is set in Jimmy Neil Smith Park (Storytelling Park) with a series of ghost stories featuring world-renowned storytellers, Connie Regan-Blake and Michael Reno Harrell. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with live music from K.T. Vandyke.
Johnson City Press
Pioneer Band celebrates 'excellent performance' at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School that brings together...
Johnson City Press
Ply wins Excellence in Leadership Award
KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
Johnson City Press
Blue Plum announces plans for Johnson City Christmas parade
“Christmas Around the World” will be the theme of the 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be powered by the Blue Plum Organization.
Johnson City Press
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
Johnson City Press
Annual fall leaf collection starts Oct. 31
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period will take place from Oct. 31 through Dec. 16. Several trucks will be used throughout the city, and a minimum of four leaf pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Johnson City Press
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beating Pioneers 35-7
Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival in the 52nd Musket Bowl on Friday night in Jonesborough.
Johnson City Press
Huschka House receives more than $10K in 14th 'Big Give'
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit. Huschka House provides homeless young adults in Northeast Tennessee with a safe living environment, affordable housing and...
Johnson City Press
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
Johnson City Press
Candy time: SWVA localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 unless noted below.
Johnson City Press
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.
Johnson City Press
Brief: South Central Ruritan Turkey shoot and Halloween event
South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.
Johnson City Press
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Johnson City Press
Turnout for the first days of early voting in Washington County
A total of 904 voters in Washington County cast an early ballot on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends on Nov. 3.
Johnson City Press
McKinney runs for 401 as Highlanders win scoring fest
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland’s running game took care of business against a bunch of pesky Longhorns. Gage McKinney ran for five touchdowns and threw for another to lead Cloudland to a 54-44 victory over a persistent Johnson County at Orr Field on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan has two internal audit findings at one school, West Ridge, no others
BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County's 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds. The remaining school, West Ridge High that opened in 2021, had two findings:
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
