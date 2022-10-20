ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday

William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Statesboro strongman lifter defies odds

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that it takes incredible strength to lift hundreds, even thousands of pounds. For more than 20 years, Ryan Rhodes has been doing just that. He’s a strongman, similar to a powerlifter, but instead of just lifting the weights he moves with them too. “It’s how much can you […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
People

Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date

Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
southmag.com

And the Meat Grinder Goes to….

South magazine hosted yet another amazing event in partnership with Enmarket Arena on October 19th, sponsored by Living the Dream apparel, and in true South form it was an epic evening. The highly anticipated event was rescheduled from Hurricane Ian’s close brush to Savannah GA. They say if you...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
STATESBORO, GA
