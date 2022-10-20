Read full article on original website
William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that it takes incredible strength to lift hundreds, even thousands of pounds. For more than 20 years, Ryan Rhodes has been doing just that. He’s a strongman, similar to a powerlifter, but instead of just lifting the weights he moves with them too. “It’s how much can you […]
Georgia Southern will hold a job fair for staff positions on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10am to 2pm at the Nessmith-Lane Building at 847 Plant Drive on the Statesboro campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with departments looking to hire and make same-day job offers. This is...
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Statesboro. The Bradwell Institute football team will have a game with Statesboro High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Frederica Academy football team will have a game with Bulloch Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Johnson County Trojans are still undefeated in 2022, and they'll look to make it 8 straight Friday night in Wilkinson County against the Warriors. One Trojan is chasing some bigtime history this fall. It's been a great start to the year for the Trojans,...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
In recent years, technology has made concrete industry transformations remarkable. Savannah Concrete Solutions keeps up to date with industry trends to offer high-quality services at a fair price. Savannah Concrete Solutions is a reliable concrete service provider in Savannah, Georgia. They are a top concrete contractor in Savannah GA, because...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some travelers have grown frustrated with the ongoing parking shortage at the airport and are hoping officials help ease the issue before it gets worse. Travel has increased by 33% which means more people are coming to Savannah/Hilton Head International airport than ever before. Right now, there are 500 fewer spaces […]
South magazine hosted yet another amazing event in partnership with Enmarket Arena on October 19th, sponsored by Living the Dream apparel, and in true South form it was an epic evening. The highly anticipated event was rescheduled from Hurricane Ian’s close brush to Savannah GA. They say if you...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
