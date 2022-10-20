ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhUe3_0ifpgIJ700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.

"You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense," said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. "I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch."

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones' 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner as time expired was off the mark.

"There's a lot to build off of," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "What I want them to see is that it's one or two plays here or three. That's the difference between winning and losing."

Reddish's 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 108. Morant's layup with less than a second left in regulation was disallowed when an offensive foul was called on the Grizzlies guard, drawn by New York's Jalen Brunson.

Brunson had 15 points and nine assists in his regular-season debut with New York. Brunson was signed in free agency to help run the offense after the Knicks finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season.

Memphis, meanwhile, is trying to replicate last season when it finished with the league's second-best record. The Grizzlies were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Golden State, the eventual NBA champions.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 19 in the third quarter but rallied to take the lead on Brunson's reverse layup with 3:32 left in regulation.

"I loved the fight that we had," Thibodeau said. "I didn't like how we got in a hole, but I liked how we fought to get back out of it."

TIP-INS:

Knicks: Fournier's 3-pointer in the third quarter gave him 244 for the Knicks, good for 24th place on the franchise list, passing Raymond Felton. ... Hartenstein had a career-high seven offensive rebounds. ... RJ Barrett had 11 points, going 3 of 18 from the field.

Grizzlies: Play six of their next seven games on the road. ... Coach Taylor Jenkins came out for his pregame press conference in a black hoodie honoring WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in Russia after police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. "We just want her to know that we are thinking about her," he said. "Praying for her, especially with her family. We're really hoping that she comes home soon." ... Aldama's 11 rebounds were a career high.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Have their home opener on Friday against the Detroit Pistons

Grizzlies: Travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could sign ex-division rival?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy