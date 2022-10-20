Read full article on original website
SLO County Sheriff reflects on verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial
When Ian Parkinson was elected sheriff in 2010, he pledged to review the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
calcoastnews.com
Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Former FBI agent weighs in on the Kristin Smart murder trial verdict
Former FBI agent Dan Payne says this is the most difficult case he has seen. The post Former FBI agent weighs in on the Kristin Smart murder trial verdict appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘This case is not over.’ DA, sheriff react to Kristin Smart murder trial verdicts
SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said his department is still committed to finding Smart’s body.
Kristin Smart's family speaks out after murder trial verdicts
The family of Kristin Smart released a statement Tuesday after the verdicts were read in her murder trial.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
kclu.org
One verdict in, second still pending in Kristin Smart murder trial
One verdict is in, and a second is still up in the air in the case of the death of a Central Coast college student more than a quarter of a century ago. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart. She disappeared in May of 1996, after Flores was seen walking her back to school from an off-campus party. Her body was never recovered.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence
The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
Robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in downtown San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying three male suspects in a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon incident.
Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night The post Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
17-year-old booked on murder charge in connection with Lompoc shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year. It's the second arrest in the case.
crimevoice.com
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo
A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo
Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
