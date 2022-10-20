ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail

Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kclu.org

One verdict in, second still pending in Kristin Smart murder trial

One verdict is in, and a second is still up in the air in the case of the death of a Central Coast college student more than a quarter of a century ago. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart. She disappeared in May of 1996, after Flores was seen walking her back to school from an off-campus party. Her body was never recovered.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo

A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo

Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA

