New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected.

Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more than 50 protests in towns and cities across the country, the biggest involving a few dozen vehicles.

Last week, the government proposed a new farm levy as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said it would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.

Because farming is so big in New Zealand — there are 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep, compared to just 5 million people — about half of all greenhouse gas emissions come from farms. Methane from burping cattle makes a particularly big contribution.

But some farmers argue the proposed tax would actually increase global greenhouse gas emissions by shifting farming to countries less efficient at making food.

At the protest in Wellington, farmer Dave McCurdy said he was disappointed in the small turnout, but said most farmers were working hard on their farms during a spell of good spring weather at a particularly busy time of year.

He said farmers were good environmental stewards.

“It’s our life, our family’s lives,” he said. “We’re not out there to wreck it, we wouldn’t make any money. We love our farms. That’s what annoys us. We’re painted at these bad guys, but a lot of farmers have spent generations looking after that land.”

He said the proposed tax didn’t take proper account of all the trees and brush he and other farmers had planted, which helped trap carbon and offset emissions. He said if the proposed tax and herd reductions went ahead, it would be ruinous to many farmers.

“I’m out,” he said. “Waste of time.”

Farming remains vital to New Zealand’s economy. Dairy products, including those used to make infant formula in China, are the nation’s largest export earner.

McCurdy said farmers had almost singlehandedly kept the economy afloat during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and now that the threat had passed and a recession was looming, the government was coming after them.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged the nation will become carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that plan includes reducing methane emissions from farm animals by 10% by 2030 and by up to 47% by 2050.

The government had worked with farmers and other groups to try to come up with an emissions plan they could all live with. But many farmers have been incensed by the government’s final proposal, while environmentalists have said it doesn’t go nearly far enough.

Farmer Matt Swansson said he’d “had a gutsful” of the government and would consider refusing to pay the new tax.

He said on beautiful evenings on his farm, he thinks he has the best job in the world.

“But when it’s rain, drizzle, and you get home and listen to the news,” Swansson said. “Why do you bother?”

Comments / 26

Ivan Harris
3d ago

this is way out of line. there is nothing man can do about climate change. mother earth rotation is the reason for the change it happens every 150 to 200 years all by itself. cattle has nothing to do with it. look at history were was man for the ice age melt etc .we are rotating so fast we move on our axes witch changes our climate in places I noticed we went from global warming to climate change because some places are colder others warmer.some places dryer others wetter. this has happened in our history before our industrial ever happened. stop trying to tax everything because you don't like it. people don't want to eat fake meat.

Reply
18
save our country from the liberals
3d ago

The absolute absurdity of something like this only goes to show that anyway you look at this initiative it is all about sucking more money from taxpayers.

Reply
15
US-EAGLE
3d ago

Can't ANYONE tell that certain governments want to control the world ??? WAKE UP or your going to be taxed to breathe

Reply
17
