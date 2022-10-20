ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Runs Back Up Charts After Wide Vinyl Release

By Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Beyoncé ’s Renaissance runs back up Billboard ’s album charts (dated Oct. 22) following its wide vinyl release on Oct. 7. The set surges 69-2 on Top Album Sales and returns to No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums , Top R&B Albums and Vinyl Albums , and hits No. 1 on Tastemaker Albums for the first time. On the Billboard 200, the former No. 1 climbs 6-3.

Renaissance sold 47,500 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 13 (up 2,401%) according to Luminate. Of that sum, vinyl sales comprised 45,500 (up from a negligible sum the week prior) – marking the largest week for an R&B album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991. It’s also Beyoncé’s single-largest week on vinyl ever.

Renaissance was initially released on July 29 via streaming services, and through all retailers as a digital download and CD. At the time, its vinyl LP was exclusively available only through Beyoncé’s official webstore and in a limited quantity. It did not reach general retail until Oct. 7.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news , follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top R&B Albums rank the week’s most popular R&B/hip-hop albums and R&B albums, respectively, by equivalent album units. Vinyl Albums tallies the top-selling vinyl albums of the week. Tastemaker Albums ranks the week’s best-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores.

At No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Stray Kids lock up their second chart-topper, as MAXIDENT debuts atop the tally with 110,000 copies sold — the fourth-largest sales week of any album in 2022. Of its sales sum, 97% were CD sales while 3% were digital albums. The set was not available in any other configuration for purchase.

The CD configuration of the album was issued in collectible packages (10 total, including exclusive variants for Barnes & Noble, Target and the group’s official webstore), each with a standard set of internal paper items and randomized elements (such as photocards, mini posters and stickers). CD sales were also aided by autographed editions sold via the act’s webstore.

Lamb of God collects its sixth top 10-charting effort on Top Album Sales as the rock band’s latest studio effort, Omens , bows at No. 3 with 19,000 copies sold. NCT 127 ’s 2 Baddies rises 9-4 with 11,000 sold (up 49%), following its Oct. 7 release in a CD digipack edition (available in nine different cover variations – one for each of the group’s members – each with a standard set of paper goods and randomized photocards).

Charlie Puth ’s third full-length studio album, Charlie , debuts at No. 5 on Top Album Sales with 10,000 sold. It’s the third consecutive top five-charting album for Puth on Top Album Sales. The set was available in a handful of configurations, including two deluxe CD boxed sets (each with a branded T-shirt), a Target-exclusive version packaged with a poster, and a cassette tape and a signed CD sold through his official webstore. A vinyl edition of the album is due out on Nov. 25.

Alvvays notches its first top 10 on Top Album Sales as the act’s third album, Blue Rev , arrives at No. 6 with nearly 10,000 sold – largely from vinyl sales (6,500; a No. 4 debut on Vinyl Albums). Mac Miller ’s Macadelic re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 7 with 9,500 sold (up from a negligible sum the week prior) after the album was reissued on colored vinyl for its 10th anniversary. Essentially all of the album’s sales for the week were on vinyl, and it re-enters the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 2.

Slipknot ’s The End, So Far falls tumbles to No. 8 (8,500; down 83%) from its chart-topping debut a week ago.

The all-star charity compilation album Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All debuts at No. 9 on Top Album Sales with nearly 8,500 sold – the largest sales week for a non-soundtrack compilation album in two years. The 49-track digital download album – boasting music from Death Cab for Cutie , Fleet Foxes and Pearl Jam , among others – was exclusively available via Bandcamp’s webstore for one day only, on Oct. 7. According to a press release, the album’s net proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access to all: Brigid Alliance and NOISE FOR NOW (who are working with Abortion Care Network ).

The last time a non-soundtrack compilation album sold more in a single week was two years ago, when the last Good Music charity album, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy , Volume 2 debuted at No. 10 on Top Album Sales with 13,500 sold (Oct. 17, 2020 chart).

Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All also debuts at No. 1 on Billboard ’s Compilation Albums chart, No. 8 on Top Current Album Sales and in the top 40 on Independent Albums , Top Rock & Alternative Albums , Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums .

In 2020, the two Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy albums raised over $600,000 for voting-rights organizations (according to the Good Music organization).

Rounding out the new Top Album Sales chart is Pink Floyd ’s Animals , which gallops 23-10 with a little over 8,000 sold (up 122%) following the Oct. 7 release of a deluxe box set edition. The four-disc set (containing vinyl LP/CD/DVD and Blu-ray discs) sold for $99.98 in Pink Floyd’s official webstore and is packaged in a hardcover book with a 32-page booklet.

In the week ending Oct. 13, there were 1.896 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 14.3% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.53 million (up 18.1%) and digital albums comprised 366,000 (up 0.5%).

There were 715,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Oct. 13 (up 17.5% week-over-week) and 804,000 vinyl albums sold (up 18.9%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 26.758 million (down 7.9% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 30.031 million (up 1.8%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 73.152 million (down 7.6% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 57.202 million (down 2.9%) and digital album sales total 15.95 million (down 21.4%).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Vitamin String Quartet Just Released a Whole Album of BTS Covers

BTS‘ music is the gift that keeps on giving. Though the K-pop group is currently in between albums and its members are focusing on solo projects and preparing for mandatory military service, the group’s catalogue has inspired new interpretations of several of its hits songs. Such is the case for Vitamin String Quartet, whose new album Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS — released on Friday (Oct. 21) — sees the group tapping into BTS tracks such as “Idol,” “On,” “Black Swan” and more. “It’s been thrilling to put together VSQ Performs BTS. BTS’ music is built for performance; it’s something...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record. Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs. “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil...
Billboard

The Contenders: Will Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers or Backstreet Boys Top the Billboard 200 Albums Chart?

Welcome to The Contenders, a midweek column that looks at artists aiming for the top of the Billboard charts, and the strategies behind their efforts. This week: Lil Baby aims for his second straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while Red Hot Chili Peppers try to go two for two in 2022, and Backstreet Boys try to get ahead of the game with their first-ever Christmas set.   Related Stray Kids Notch Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Maxident' 10/19/2022 Lil Baby, It’s Only Me (Quality Control/Motown)  When his sophomore set My Turn debuted at No. 1 in March 2020 and...
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade

(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know

The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
Billboard

Kimbra Sets New Album, Signs With Inertia Music & PIAS: Exclusive

Kimbra returns with fresh music and a new label deal. The two-time Grammy-winning artist signs with Inertia Music and the independent music company’s parent PIAS on a global basis, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The first release through the new arrangement is “Save Me,” which drops Friday (Oct. 21) and is an early cut from her forthcoming album A Reckoning. “The whole team at Inertia are ecstatic to be working with the unparalleled talent that is Kimbra,” comments Cameron Walsh, Inertia’s director of label services for Australia and New Zealand. “Her new confessionally raw body of work will blow fans away and launch Kimbra...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reflects on Midnights: ‘A Wild Ride of an Album’

After months of teases and ballgames, the journey to Taylor Swift’s Midnights has reached its conclusion. Now, another trip begins, as Swifties everywhere drop everything, absorb the new record and share their thoughts online. TayTay herself has entered the discussion. In the small hours, as the album trended on social media, the pop superstar reflected on her latest LP, her 10th studio effort, and first since her Billboard 200 chart-leader Evermore from 2020. “Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she writes, thanking her buddy, years-long collaborator...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Off to Record-Breaking Start in U.S.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is off to a record-breaking start in the U.S. after its first day in release. According to initial reports to Luminate, the album, which was released on Oct. 21, has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales. Luminate’s data powers Billboard’s weekly charts. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/22/2022 2022’s Top-Selling Album After...
Billboard

Neu!’s Michael Rother Looks Back on Krautrock Band’s ‘Very Ambitious’ Start 50 Years Ago

“If you had asked me 50 years ago what I would be doing in a year, I wouldn’t have had an answer,” says Michael Rother over Zoom from his partner’s house in Pisa, Italy. Although he would never have imagined it when he recorded the first Neu! album, Rother will soon begin a short tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the band, which he formed with drummer Klaus Dinger. There’s also a box set of the band’s three albums and a collection of remixes. All of which, Rother says, would have been almost impossible to imagine back in 1972. Related Billboard...
Billboard

Watch Macklemore Celebrate ‘Can’t Hold Us’ Going Diamond: ‘Can I Flex?’

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis‘ groundbreaking debut album The Heist, and it also sees their hit single “Can’t Hold Us” reaching diamond status with the RIAA. The achievement marks their second diamond single from the same album, which only 19 other acts having accomplished the feat in RIAA history. The duo’s 2015 track “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, also has a diamond certification. The award is given to songs and albums with 10 million sales and streaming equivalents earned. “It’s amazing. Not everyone has it. I believe only 20 people have it in history....
Billboard

ATEEZ’s 2019 Single ’Say My Name’ Returns to World Digital Song Sales Chart Following Choreography Debate

With nearly 2 dozen entries on World Digital Song Sales, ATEEZ are no strangers to the Billboard chart, but their latest feat shows how fans are taking their support to the charts. On the World Digital Song Sales chart dated Oct. 22, 2022, ATEEZ’s “Say My Name” re-enters the ranking at No. 11 for its fifth week on the chart overall. The track sold an additional 500 downloads in the week ending Oct. 13 in the U.S., up from a negligible amount in the previous week, making a total of 1,000 downloads in the U.S. this year alone. Initially released in...
Billboard

ITZY Step to Greater Pop Prominence With Super-Catchy ‘Boys Like You’ Single: Watch the Halloween-Themed Video

After a year of global growth that included their first top 10 album on the Billboard 200, ITZY take their next step to larger pop prominence with the release of their first original English single “Boys Like You.” Like many of ITZY’s K-pop singles, the new pop track is an empowerment anthem. This time, the girls realize their worth and refuse to take back a two-timing boyfriend with a mix of sassy, catchy rap rhymes (“Boy, gonna diss me? Boy, I’m so pissed/ Boy, gonna miss me/ Boy, you are dismissed”) and a smooth, kiss-off hook sung by Chaeryeong (who croons,...
Billboard

Trending Up: Reunited Blink-182 Doubles in Streams, ‘Dancing on My Own’ Becomes a Philadelphia Phillies Hit & More

Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up column, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip. Related Trending Up: Lil Yachty Is Huge in 'Poland', Fleetwood Mac Is 'Everywhere' on TV & Thundercat Gets… 10/19/2022 This week: Blink-182’s reunion announcement sparks a blockbuster streaming boom for the pop-punk trio, Calum Scott’s cover of a Robyn dance-pop classic catches Phillies Fever, and a weighty Billie Eilish track belatedly finds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy