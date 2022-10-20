ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

South Haven, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Fennville High School soccer team will have a game with Holland Christian High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Fennville High School
Holland Christian High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Schoolcraft High School soccer team will have a game with Hackett Catholic Central High School on October 22, 2022, 10:00:00.
