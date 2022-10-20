South Haven, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

My kids played lots of games throughout their youth, but they never had anything halted because a Moose was running through the area. Kids and parents at a soccer game in Wyoming frantically sprinted off the field when a bull moose emerged from the woods and wanted to join the play. As one parents put it, “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game.” No one was hurt, as a man on a bike rode onto the field and herded the confused animal away from everybody.

WYOMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO