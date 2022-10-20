Read full article on original website
WTAP
WTAP judges pumpkin decorating contest held at the Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 20 pumpkins were submitted into the pumpkin decorating competition. Two anchors, Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith helped judge the pumpkins and decide the winners. This is the first year that the competition took place and event coordinator, Kiki Angelos calls it a great success. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Downtown PKB Monster Mash 2022
PARKERSBURG — Downtown PKB held its annual Monster Mash on Friday at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau on Ann Street. The evening event included the Thrill the World dance, activities and game. Participants were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. (Photos Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Life comes full circle for Lambert-Tatman funeral director
PARKERSBURG — Jeff Spencer is no stranger to serving his community. As Funeral Director for Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, a large part of his life is comforting people through difficult times. Spencer’s commitment to service has very deep roots. His family owned the Spencer Funeral Home in Belpre,...
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Parkersburg Walk for Life
PARKERSBURG — The Women’s Care Center in Parkersburg held its 25th Walk for Life on Oct. 16 at Parkersburg City Park. About 175 people participated in the 2 mile walk and obtained financial pledges of $88,761.25. All proceeds from Walk Day go to Women’s Care Center, a non-profit and faith-based organization empowering women and teens to make healthy life choices. Women’s Care Center has served the Mid-Ohio Valley for over 30 years, providing free services including pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasound, options education, STD testing/treatment and a boutique that offers baby and maternity items for their patients. For students, a sexual risk avoidance program entitled, Choosing the Best, is offered to area schools and groups. This program helps educate students about the personal choices they encounter every day and empowers them to make wise, healthy decisions, as well as, set life-long goals for their future. (Photo Provided)
wvexplorer.com
Ghosts of Sliding Hill not forgotten by older generation
HARTFORD CITY, W.Va. — Old-timers still tell of the ghosts that are said to haunt Sliding Hill in Mason County, though only the very oldest now recall it. But, there's reason to believe much of the legend is true, says a regional historian who hopes to memorialize the tale.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Woodward a business pillar
Woodward Manufacturing Company — One of the most thriving and important industries in this city, and one of those which Parkersburg is most proud of, is that of the Woodward Manufacturing Company. It occupies the whole of a large, handsome and commodious building, located on the busiest part of the busiest street – Market – upon which it fronts imposingly with its four-story facade. In the show window, with its magnificent plate glass, are conspicuously displayed to the public gaze the many novelties, in the line of vehicles and harness, which have been introduced in this city by this enterprising firm. At one side of the spacious entrance stands the spirited and life-like effigy of a pony upon whose form the latest thing in harness and saddles are displayed with an eye-catching effect that no other device could equal. Every man, woman and child in the city knows “Woodward’s pony.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Vienna’s Olivia Welch holds animals dear to her heart
VIENNA — Parkersburg High School senior Olivia Welch has known she wanted to become a veterinary technician since the early age of 6. “I have known what I wanted to do since I was six,” she said. “Before that I wanted to be a princess and I chose this path because animals need protecting. If we don’t protect them who will?”
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September. She is already spayed and is up to date on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce gathers for annual dinner
BELPRE — The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce held its 84th annual dinner, “Marvels of Marketing,” on Thursday at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna. The master of ceremonies was Ben Bradley of Sow-N-Sew and Sun LLC. Guest speaker Scott McAfee, chief communications and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lynn M. Long
Lynn M. Long, 83, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away Oct. 18, 2022. Visitation, 3 – 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Funeral, 4 p.m. with Rev. David Shirer officiating. Condolences may be sent to roush94@yahoo.com, Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or roushfuneralhome.net.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Kindness’ is the key word
I have been writing articles for several years for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Parent Article and MOV Currents Magazine. (That can be found in doctors offices, banks, libraries, etc.) Writing these articles is not as easy as one may think and I end up reading more things and paying more attention to various articles and things taking place that are interesting and entertaining. On the other hand when it comes to negative news like killings, thefts, riots and violence we hear about them without having any choice.
Comments / 0