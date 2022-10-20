Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Peoria to spend millions on upgrading crime-fighting technology
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say new body and in-car cameras with new software will offer more protection and transparency. Peoria City Council approved that Tuesday night. The five-year agreement with Axon Enterprises Inc. costs almost $3.4 million, funded by grants and the police department’s budget. The...
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
25newsnow.com
Iconic Peoria institutions pair up to bolster medical innovation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are joining forces to come up with innovative solutions to solve some of the most pressing health care problems, including cancer prevention and treatment. Leaders from both institutions signed a five-year agreement Tuesday to form the Innovation for Health partnership....
25newsnow.com
Tools of survival: how JOLT Harm Reduction reversed the fatal overdose trend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Drug overdose deaths in Peoria are bucking the national trend, as one local group puts life-saving resources in the hands of those that need them most. JOLT is a harm reduction group based in Peoria, focused on providing assistance for those struggling with drug addiction. Since 2012, they’ve helped get necessary preventative measures to those that need them the most. Now, recent expansions into the community have helped bolster that process.
25newsnow.com
Bus Tour brings Democrats to Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) As we close in on Election day itself, prepare for a lot of shouting. Monday it was the Governor, JB Pritzker in Peoria at the Labor Temple, as part of a national teacher’s union “Bus Tour” hitting at least 10 states over a 20-day period.
25newsnow.com
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
25newsnow.com
Man found guilty of torture in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is sentenced to 11 years in prison for torturing his girlfriend earlier this year. As part of a plea deal, 23-year-old Meontay Wheeler pled guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery infliction of torture charges. Two other aggravated battery charges were dropped. Court documents...
25newsnow.com
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
Pekin city manager releases statement after Monday night firing
UPDATE TUESDAY 11:48 A.M. - Mark Rothert has released a statement:. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell, Peoria election officials predict turnout for midterm elections
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Election day is two weeks away, and thousands in local election precincts have already cast early or mail-in ballots. Tazewell County reports over 10,000 early voters so far. The Peoria Election Commission estimates around the same turnout between early and mail-in voters. Executive Director of the PEC Elizabeth Gannon said they think their numbers will rise. Historically, the last two weeks before the election is when more voters cast ballots early.
25newsnow.com
BART MCNEIL: Bloomington man’s fight for innocence can move forward, not the way he hoped
Mclean County (25 News Now) - After several months of delay, another step forward for a Bloomington man’s fight for innocence, but not the way his legal team had hoped. McNeil has been claiming his innocence since day one, and hopes new evidence discovered in recent years will allow his legal team, including the Illinois Innocence Project, to prove he didn’t kill his daughter. However, this recent decision is not something McNeil and his cousin Chris Ross are agreeing with.
25newsnow.com
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
25newsnow.com
Three juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl are in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly being involved in a vehicular hijacking Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the UnityPoint parking deck on Northeast Glen Oak around 9:30 PM Monday night,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2018 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of murdering his own father back in 2018. Mark Runyon was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Frank Runyon. In May of 2018, Peoria Police were called to a home on South...
25newsnow.com
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
25newsnow.com
Chicago man arrested for stolen vehicle in Woodford County
GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - A Chicago man is awaiting a bond hearing in Woodford County, after allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police in Germantown Hills early Tuesday morning. The Woodford County Sheriff says one of their Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 116 in...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate city’s 22nd homicide, 1 person dead on the south side
UPDATE: (1:29 a.m.) Police responded to the 200 block of South Saratoga Street, near West Johnson Street and South Richard Pryor Place, around 7:40 p.m. Monday night to the two round ShotSpotter alert. As previously reported, Police Chief Eric Echevarria said shots were fired on South Saratoga Street, and a...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man identified as victim of city’s 22nd homicide this year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of Peoria’s 22nd homicide this year was a 46-year old local man who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria died instantly. Peoria Police were called...
Comments / 0