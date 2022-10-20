Read full article on original website
marcolian.com
Homecoming Football at Don Drumm Stadium
Homecoming weekend at Marietta college had students, old and new, venturing to Don Drumm stadium to watch the 2-3 Marietta College Pioneers host the 3-2 Wilmington Fightin’ Quakers. Before the game a crowd of over 2000 held a tailgate, with games of cornhole, food, and booths. Alumni reconnected with one another and made an impression on current students, sharing advice and stories of Marietta past. One booth celebrated 50 years of Title IX, which at half time women athletics were honored. In addition, halftime saw Matt Fouty and Samantha Corbett be crowned homecoming king and queen respectively.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Area has success at cross country district meets
The Marietta boys, Warren girls, Belpre boys, Fort Frye girls and both Waterford teams all qualified for next week’s cross country regionals in Pickerington. In the Division III Southeast District meet at Rio Grande, the Golden Eagles claimed the district title. Carter Norman led the way with a fourth-place...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roundup: Parkersburg South defeats Greenbrier East
LEWISBURG — Class AAA top-rated Parkersburg South trailed 2-0 here Friday night, but the Patriots scored the next 29 points and rolled past Greenbrier East, 49-16. The 7-1 Patriots, who welcome Wheeling Park next Friday to the Erickson All-Sports Facility, took the lead for good on Robert Shockey’s 5-yard TD run.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg cruises past Capital, 44-14
CHARLESTON — If it could have gone wrong for Capital Friday night, it certainly did. And Parkersburg was only too eager to take advantage. David Parsons threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and the Big Reds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns six seconds apart in the third quarter, with it all adding up to a 44-14 Parkersburg victory at University of Charleston Stadium, spoiling homecoming for Capital.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Tigers clobber Lions, advance to districts
DEVOLA — Thursday night’s Division II sectional championship game between host Marietta and visiting Washington Court House was seemingly over before it began. The Tigers scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes and never looked back as they rolled to an 11-0 victory to claim the sectional title.
Prep Football: East no match for No. 1 Parkersburg South
FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East took the initial lead on a sack in the end zone by Sam Wright before Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South ran off 29 straight points to take control of the game en route to a 49-16 win. South quarterback Robert Shockey ran for 157...
westliberty.edu
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Trip to Notre Dame a big challenge for Glenville State
GLENVILLE — Glenville State had a delayed start due to bus issues leaving town on Friday afternoon. Fourth-year head coach Mike Kellar’s program, though, is ready to clash with Notre Dame at noon Saturday inside Muelller Field in a Mountain East Conference affair. “We were supposed to leave...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown boys, girls claim regional cross country titles
MINERAL WELLS — The Class A, Region IV cross country championships went the same way Thursday at the Wood County 4-H Campgrounds as it has the past three seasons since single-A started competing by itself. Williamstown’s boys and girls topped the field yet once again as seniors Chase Trembly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Life comes full circle for Lambert-Tatman funeral director
PARKERSBURG — Jeff Spencer is no stranger to serving his community. As Funeral Director for Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, a large part of his life is comforting people through difficult times. Spencer’s commitment to service has very deep roots. His family owned the Spencer Funeral Home in Belpre,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre BOE approves bus purchase
BELPRE — The Belpre City Schools district hopes to have a special needs bus delivered by the end of the calendar year. At Thursday’s meeting of the Belpre City Schools Board of Education, the board approved the purchase on a unanimous vote. The bus, with a cost of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Woodward a business pillar
Woodward Manufacturing Company — One of the most thriving and important industries in this city, and one of those which Parkersburg is most proud of, is that of the Woodward Manufacturing Company. It occupies the whole of a large, handsome and commodious building, located on the busiest part of the busiest street – Market – upon which it fronts imposingly with its four-story facade. In the show window, with its magnificent plate glass, are conspicuously displayed to the public gaze the many novelties, in the line of vehicles and harness, which have been introduced in this city by this enterprising firm. At one side of the spacious entrance stands the spirited and life-like effigy of a pony upon whose form the latest thing in harness and saddles are displayed with an eye-catching effect that no other device could equal. Every man, woman and child in the city knows “Woodward’s pony.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
