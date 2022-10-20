Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle a structure fire in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters from Ross and Vinton County responded to a fire Thursday evening. Mutual aide was requested to the scene to help battle the blaze. According to initial reports, the fire was located inside an attached garage in the 54000 block of Route 50. The Guardian...
WSAZ
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. For those who spend their weekends at the campground like Gary Sawyers,...
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man dies after car plunges into pond in Mason County
ASHTON, W.Va. — A man died after his car plunged into a roadside pond in Mason County Friday morning. According to state police, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, was driving on state Route 2 between Ashton and Glenwood when his car left the highway near the River’s Edge Campgrond, struck a large rock, and then went airborne landing in the pond where it was submerged.
WTAP
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
Police identify West Virginia man who died after his car crashed into pond
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia. WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond […]
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Mason County Sheriff urges hunters to watch for signs of missing woman
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to be on their guard while out in the woods this year, and not just for animals. The sheriff’s office posted a message to their Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 21, urging hunters to report anything unusual while they are out hunting […]
Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Man and dog found dead after crashing into WV pond
GLENWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man and his dog were found dead after crashing into a pond at a popular campground in West Virginia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:21 am, Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 12:. * Kayla Michelle Leasure, 1064 Cedar Grove Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license and fined $270.25. * Michael S. Borgan, 5235 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations...
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Traffic to be affected by water line replacement
PARKERSBURG — The traffic pattern will be altered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at West Virginia 95 at Neil Street and Neil Street will be closed from W.Va. 95 to Sixth Avenue due to an ongoing Parkersburg Utility Board water line replacement project, according to an announcement from Tribute Contracting.
Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
