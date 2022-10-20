ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a structure fire in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters from Ross and Vinton County responded to a fire Thursday evening. Mutual aide was requested to the scene to help battle the blaze. According to initial reports, the fire was located inside an attached garage in the 54000 block of Route 50. The Guardian...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man, dog die after car crashes into pond

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. For those who spend their weekends at the campground like Gary Sawyers,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Man dies after car plunges into pond in Mason County

ASHTON, W.Va. — A man died after his car plunged into a roadside pond in Mason County Friday morning. According to state police, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, was driving on state Route 2 between Ashton and Glenwood when his car left the highway near the River’s Edge Campgrond, struck a large rock, and then went airborne landing in the pond where it was submerged.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Lootpress

Man and dog found dead after crashing into WV pond

GLENWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man and his dog were found dead after crashing into a pond at a popular campground in West Virginia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:21 am, Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground.
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 12:. * Kayla Michelle Leasure, 1064 Cedar Grove Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license and fined $270.25. * Michael S. Borgan, 5235 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dale Oley Hughes

Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eric Scott Seevers

I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Traffic to be affected by water line replacement

PARKERSBURG — The traffic pattern will be altered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at West Virginia 95 at Neil Street and Neil Street will be closed from W.Va. 95 to Sixth Avenue due to an ongoing Parkersburg Utility Board water line replacement project, according to an announcement from Tribute Contracting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

