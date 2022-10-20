ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bleedingheartland.com

Iowa absentee ballot numbers in the 2022 general election

Continuing a Bleeding Heartland tradition, I will post Iowa's latest absentee ballot numbers, statewide and for each Congressional district, every weekday, based on figures released by the Iowa Secretary of State's office. You can find Iowa's new Congressional map here or at the bottom of this post. You can compare...
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Voters Will Decide If A Gun-Related Amendment Is Added To Iowa’s Constitution

Statewide, Iowa — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
KCRG.com

Democrats criticize Republicans on using transgender issues in campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the state are criticizing Iowa Republicans for their usage of issues involving people who are transgender in campaigns. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats on transgender issues, like transgender women playing sports or if schools should notify parents if...
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa

(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
3 News Now

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
Cleveland.com

Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment

Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowans shouldn’t take Iowa for granted

Anywhere you live long enough will eventually become old news. As someone born and raised here, this is how I feel about Iowa. But the older I get, the more I realize my “boring” childhood in various Midwestern small towns also allowed me to have greater independence and opportunities than I would have had if my family lived in a more urban environment.
Daily Iowan

Iowa City receives planning grant for bridge improvements

A grant from the Federal Highway Administration will allow Iowa City to begin planning improvements to the Burlington Street Bridge. The $300,000 grant was announced in August as a part of the Bridge Investment Program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law has created a five-year plan that will provide $350 billion to federal highway programs.
Corydon Times-Republican

This Is How Much Money Iowa’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Iowa’s horrendous start

The struggles of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense have been heavily publicized this season, and things did not get easier in their matchup on Saturday against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw a brutal interception on the first play of the game, throwing it right...
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013. Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Hawkeye wide receiver Diante...
ourquadcities.com

Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting

The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
Corydon Times-Republican

What manufacturing workers make in Iowa

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
