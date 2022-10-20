Read full article on original website
Battle rages in West Virginia over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools. West Virginia’s Republican leaders have joined […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
WTAP
West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
ACLU of West Virginia urges voters to report any issues at polls
CHARLESTON — Voters who encounter problems at the polls or who have questions about the voting process can contact the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia by calling its 2022 Election Protection Hotline. ACLU-West Virginia has offered the hotline each election since 2016. The phone number is 304...
Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.
213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ
State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober living homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the opioid epidemic continues across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says more sober living homes are being created across the state. Morrisey said some sober living homes have taken advantage of taxpayers and vulnerable patients battling addiction. “We want to send a...
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
thecentersquare.com
$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety
(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Most WV legislators voted in favor of every ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bill, advocacy group says
Fairness West Virginia (FWV), a civil rights advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, released its WV Equality Report Card for 2021-2022 and found that nearly 70 percent of West Virginia's lawmakers got failing marks on the report card. Failing means they voted in favor of every bill that FWV considered anti-LGBTQ or to affect LGBTQ individuals.
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report eight more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Another eight people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus including a 45-year-old man, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Thursday said. The deaths also include a 100-year-old man from Harrison County, the department said. West Virginia’s virus death toll since the pandemic started more...
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WSAZ
Breaking down what Amendment 4 means for West Virginia voters
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters will need to decide how much of a role the state Legislature can have in educational policies. A Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, known as Amendment 4, will appear on each ballot for voters to decide if they are “for” or “against” it.
WBOY
What manufacturing workers make in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
