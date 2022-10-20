ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WOWK 13 News

Battle rages in West Virginia over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools. West Virginia’s Republican leaders have joined […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
WTAP

West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

ACLU of West Virginia urges voters to report any issues at polls

CHARLESTON — Voters who encounter problems at the polls or who have questions about the voting process can contact the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia by calling its 2022 Election Protection Hotline. ACLU-West Virginia has offered the hotline each election since 2016. The phone number is 304...
Mountain State Spotlight

Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.

213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ

State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober living homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the opioid epidemic continues across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says more sober living homes are being created across the state. Morrisey said some sober living homes have taken advantage of taxpayers and vulnerable patients battling addiction. “We want to send a...
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
thecentersquare.com

$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety

(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity

MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report eight more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Another eight people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus including a 45-year-old man, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Thursday said. The deaths also include a 100-year-old man from Harrison County, the department said. West Virginia’s virus death toll since the pandemic started more...
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
WSAZ

Breaking down what Amendment 4 means for West Virginia voters

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters will need to decide how much of a role the state Legislature can have in educational policies. A Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, known as Amendment 4, will appear on each ballot for voters to decide if they are “for” or “against” it.
WBOY

What manufacturing workers make in West Virginia

(Stacker) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
