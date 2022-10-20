ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Roundup: Parkersburg South defeats Greenbrier East

LEWISBURG — Class AAA top-rated Parkersburg South trailed 2-0 here Friday night, but the Patriots scored the next 29 points and rolled past Greenbrier East, 49-16. The 7-1 Patriots, who welcome Wheeling Park next Friday to the Erickson All-Sports Facility, took the lead for good on Robert Shockey’s 5-yard TD run.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg cruises past Capital, 44-14

CHARLESTON — If it could have gone wrong for Capital Friday night, it certainly did. And Parkersburg was only too eager to take advantage. David Parsons threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and the Big Reds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns six seconds apart in the third quarter, with it all adding up to a 44-14 Parkersburg victory at University of Charleston Stadium, spoiling homecoming for Capital.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Area has success at cross country district meets

The Marietta boys, Warren girls, Belpre boys, Fort Frye girls and both Waterford teams all qualified for next week’s cross country regionals in Pickerington. In the Division III Southeast District meet at Rio Grande, the Golden Eagles claimed the district title. Carter Norman led the way with a fourth-place...
MARIETTA, OH
Trip to Notre Dame a big challenge for Glenville State

GLENVILLE — Glenville State had a delayed start due to bus issues leaving town on Friday afternoon. Fourth-year head coach Mike Kellar’s program, though, is ready to clash with Notre Dame at noon Saturday inside Muelller Field in a Mountain East Conference affair. “We were supposed to leave...
GLENVILLE, WV
Williamstown boys, girls claim regional cross country titles

MINERAL WELLS — The Class A, Region IV cross country championships went the same way Thursday at the Wood County 4-H Campgrounds as it has the past three seasons since single-A started competing by itself. Williamstown’s boys and girls topped the field yet once again as seniors Chase Trembly...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Glenville State University inducts six into Athletic Hall of Fame

GLENVILLE — Six people have been inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees are Mike Eberbaugh, Earl “Tex” Gainer, Brian Hill, Jim Scott, Glenard Vannoy and Kim West. Eberbaugh came to Glenville State from Charleston High School and made...
GLENVILLE, WV
Marietta Tigers clobber Lions, advance to districts

DEVOLA — Thursday night’s Division II sectional championship game between host Marietta and visiting Washington Court House was seemingly over before it began. The Tigers scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes and never looked back as they rolled to an 11-0 victory to claim the sectional title.
MARIETTA, OH
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity

MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
MARIETTA, OH
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Eric Scott Seevers

I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Marlin Stanley Gainer

Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
VIENNA, WV
Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award

PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Dale Oley Hughes

Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
MINERAL WELLS, WV

