BITS & BYTES: Nonprofit letter signing; author talk; Eliza Edens performs; Touch of Red at MASS MoCA; politics talk at Bard; Lenox Library lecture series; 12 Angry Jurors

Hot Plate Brewery Coming to Pittsfield this Winter
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hot Plate Brewery will make its debut in Downtown Pittsfield this winter. Brooklyn, N.Y., transplants Mike Dell'Aquila and Sarah Real are planning a soft opening in December and a grand opening in early 2023. "One of the things we believe in craft beer is that it...
BITS & BYTES: Cherubini’s ‘Medea’; Links for Literacy; BCC Tag Sale; Foundry Events; Elizabeth Melville Virtual Tour; Portraits from the Past; Film Screening; Subaru Raffle and Animal Clinic
Clark Art Institute screens Met Opera’s ‘Medea’. Williamstown— The Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Medea” airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark will broadcast the entire 2022–23 season in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Former Lenox Selectman offers support for Smitty
When I first became a Lenox Selectman, I was still a fresh arrival to the Berkshires. I’d studied up on local issues and small-town governance but had a lot to learn about the realities of elected office and the nature of the community I was representing—and the person who helped me learn was Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “Herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Massachusetts family warns of toxic mushrooms after near-death experience
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family that survived a near-death experience after foraging mushrooms is sharing their story in hopes of preventing others from making the same mistake. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, foraged mushrooms outside a few weeks ago to cook with as part...
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
Planning Board member Hankin leaves subcommittee after dispute with Selectman Reed
Great Barrington — After an email dispute with Select Board member Garfield Reed, Planning Board member Jonathan Hankin submitted his resignation from the Planning Board Housing Subcommittee on Wednesday, October 19. The subcommittee has been working on potential affordable housing strategies during its meetings. The center of the dispute...
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
