ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

BITS & BYTES: Nonprofit letter signing; author talk; Eliza Edens performs; Touch of Red at MASS MoCA; politics talk at Bard; Lenox Library lecture series; 12 Angry Jurors

By Solange Boucher
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Hot Plate Brewery Coming to Pittsfield this Winter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hot Plate Brewery will make its debut in Downtown Pittsfield this winter. Brooklyn, N.Y., transplants Mike Dell'Aquila and Sarah Real are planning a soft opening in December and a grand opening in early 2023. "One of the things we believe in craft beer is that it...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Cherubini’s ‘Medea’; Links for Literacy; BCC Tag Sale; Foundry Events; Elizabeth Melville Virtual Tour; Portraits from the Past; Film Screening; Subaru Raffle and Animal Clinic

Clark Art Institute screens Met Opera’s ‘Medea’. Williamstown— The Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Medea” airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark will broadcast the entire 2022–23 season in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Former Lenox Selectman offers support for Smitty

When I first became a Lenox Selectman, I was still a fresh arrival to the Berkshires. I’d studied up on local issues and small-town governance but had a lot to learn about the realities of elected office and the nature of the community I was representing—and the person who helped me learn was Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – In this offering from Maureen White Kirkby of Barnbrook Realty, the views will seduce you and the house will enchant you. Transformations – Clark + Green Architects supervise the...
OTIS, MA
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy