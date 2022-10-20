Read full article on original website
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lynn M. Long
Lynn M. Long, 83, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away Oct. 18, 2022. Visitation, 3 – 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Funeral, 4 p.m. with Rev. David Shirer officiating. Condolences may be sent to roush94@yahoo.com, Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or roushfuneralhome.net.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard H. Wiswell
Richard H. Wiswell, 86, of Vincent, OH, died Wednesday October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1936 in Pittsfield, MA, a son of the late Harry W. and Pauline (Miles) Wiswell. Richard was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA and was a registered...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award
PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Woodward a business pillar
Woodward Manufacturing Company — One of the most thriving and important industries in this city, and one of those which Parkersburg is most proud of, is that of the Woodward Manufacturing Company. It occupies the whole of a large, handsome and commodious building, located on the busiest part of the busiest street – Market – upon which it fronts imposingly with its four-story facade. In the show window, with its magnificent plate glass, are conspicuously displayed to the public gaze the many novelties, in the line of vehicles and harness, which have been introduced in this city by this enterprising firm. At one side of the spacious entrance stands the spirited and life-like effigy of a pony upon whose form the latest thing in harness and saddles are displayed with an eye-catching effect that no other device could equal. Every man, woman and child in the city knows “Woodward’s pony.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg city, firefighter attorneys argue motions before Beane
PARKERSBURG — Attorneys representing the City of Parkersburg and firefighters who sued over the way their holiday hours are calculated argued their case before a Wood County Circuit Court judge Friday. Judge J.D. Beane did not rule for either party’s motion for summary judgment, but rescheduled the bench trial...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Parkersburg Walk for Life
PARKERSBURG — The Women’s Care Center in Parkersburg held its 25th Walk for Life on Oct. 16 at Parkersburg City Park. About 175 people participated in the 2 mile walk and obtained financial pledges of $88,761.25. All proceeds from Walk Day go to Women’s Care Center, a non-profit and faith-based organization empowering women and teens to make healthy life choices. Women’s Care Center has served the Mid-Ohio Valley for over 30 years, providing free services including pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasound, options education, STD testing/treatment and a boutique that offers baby and maternity items for their patients. For students, a sexual risk avoidance program entitled, Choosing the Best, is offered to area schools and groups. This program helps educate students about the personal choices they encounter every day and empowers them to make wise, healthy decisions, as well as, set life-long goals for their future. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre levy call irresponsible
The first thing to ask yourself is: Why is the bond / levy raised from .81 and .05 to .999 and .1%? Based on $40,000 (about average) taxable property valuations, the property tax comes to an additional $439.60 per year for 37 years and the .1% is perpetual, meaning that is goes on forever!
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colombo, Hargus in the running for Wood County Commission seat
PARKERSBURG — Incumbent Republican Jimmy Colombo will be facing Democrat Simon Hargus for the position of Wood County Commissioner in the upcoming election. The Wood County Commission, comprised of three elected officials, oversees operations of county government including all purchasing and budgeting, correspondence with state and federal government, and hearings for Wood County residents, according to the county’s website.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta College renames entrepreneurship program
MARIETTA — The former Marietta College Entrepreneurship Hackathon is now called PioSolve. The name was changed based on the 17 names submitted to the panel of eight judges selected to review the entries. Six of the 17 entries made it to the semifinal. The committee chose the name proposed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Downtown PKB Monster Mash 2022
PARKERSBURG — Downtown PKB held its annual Monster Mash on Friday at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau on Ann Street. The evening event included the Thrill the World dance, activities and game. Participants were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. (Photos Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County getting ready for early voters
PARKERSBURG — Early voting for the general election in Wood County will start on Wednesday, County Clerk Mark Rhodes said. Voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Judge Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg. On Saturday, early voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at the annex.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Vote yes to renew Wood County Schools Excess Levy
Wood County residents have a right to be proud of their schools. Our community supports local students in a way that does not happen for many students across the state. In fact, for 77 years voters have kept in place the Wood County Schools Excess Levy, which funds much of what makes our schools special. We are being asked to do so again in the upcoming general election.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Kindness’ is the key word
I have been writing articles for several years for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Parent Article and MOV Currents Magazine. (That can be found in doctors offices, banks, libraries, etc.) Writing these articles is not as easy as one may think and I end up reading more things and paying more attention to various articles and things taking place that are interesting and entertaining. On the other hand when it comes to negative news like killings, thefts, riots and violence we hear about them without having any choice.
