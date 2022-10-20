Woodward Manufacturing Company — One of the most thriving and important industries in this city, and one of those which Parkersburg is most proud of, is that of the Woodward Manufacturing Company. It occupies the whole of a large, handsome and commodious building, located on the busiest part of the busiest street – Market – upon which it fronts imposingly with its four-story facade. In the show window, with its magnificent plate glass, are conspicuously displayed to the public gaze the many novelties, in the line of vehicles and harness, which have been introduced in this city by this enterprising firm. At one side of the spacious entrance stands the spirited and life-like effigy of a pony upon whose form the latest thing in harness and saddles are displayed with an eye-catching effect that no other device could equal. Every man, woman and child in the city knows “Woodward’s pony.”

