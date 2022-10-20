Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williams helps Warren Warriors knock off rival Marietta Tigers
VINCENT — The Warren Warriors did their part Friday night by beating the visiting Marietta Tigers 26-6, now they will have to wait and see if that will be good enough to get them into the postseason. The Warriors got a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Trent...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Area has success at cross country district meets
The Marietta boys, Warren girls, Belpre boys, Fort Frye girls and both Waterford teams all qualified for next week’s cross country regionals in Pickerington. In the Division III Southeast District meet at Rio Grande, the Golden Eagles claimed the district title. Carter Norman led the way with a fourth-place...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roundup: Parkersburg South defeats Greenbrier East
LEWISBURG — Class AAA top-rated Parkersburg South trailed 2-0 here Friday night, but the Patriots scored the next 29 points and rolled past Greenbrier East, 49-16. The 7-1 Patriots, who welcome Wheeling Park next Friday to the Erickson All-Sports Facility, took the lead for good on Robert Shockey’s 5-yard TD run.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Tigers clobber Lions, advance to districts
DEVOLA — Thursday night’s Division II sectional championship game between host Marietta and visiting Washington Court House was seemingly over before it began. The Tigers scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes and never looked back as they rolled to an 11-0 victory to claim the sectional title.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roane comes out on top over Doddridge, 26-6
SPENCER –Statement made for Roane County. A slow start offensively didn’t last long as Class AA’s No. 2 Raiders ran past visiting Doddridge County, 26-6. Roane relied on its biggest strength, as Class A’s No. 3 Bulldogs faced a constant stream of runs. Brandon Hileman’s interception of Skyler Delk was the home team’s biggest misstep, as RCHS bounced back en route to its first 8-0 start in school history.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg cruises past Capital, 44-14
CHARLESTON — If it could have gone wrong for Capital Friday night, it certainly did. And Parkersburg was only too eager to take advantage. David Parsons threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and the Big Reds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns six seconds apart in the third quarter, with it all adding up to a 44-14 Parkersburg victory at University of Charleston Stadium, spoiling homecoming for Capital.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye takes down Williamstown, 30-20
BEVERLY — Williamstown threw a defensive scheme Fort Frye didn’t anticipate. The Cadets made a subtle adjustment in the second half and managed to pull off a 30-20 win over the Yellowjackets Friday on senior night at Fort Frye Cadet Stadium and close out the regular season 9-1 and the No. 1 seed for the postseason in Ohio Division IV, Region 23.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South girls win sectional championship
HURRICANE — Livy Henderson’s first career varsity goal couldn’t have come at a better time. The sophomore took a Hadley Freshour pass and deposited it into the back of the net to lift Parkersburg South past Hurricane in double overtime Thursday in a Class AAA sectional championship.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown boys, girls claim regional cross country titles
MINERAL WELLS — The Class A, Region IV cross country championships went the same way Thursday at the Wood County 4-H Campgrounds as it has the past three seasons since single-A started competing by itself. Williamstown’s boys and girls topped the field yet once again as seniors Chase Trembly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two of Mid-Ohio Valley’s top teams meet: Fort Frye vs. Williamstown
BEVERLY — Williamstown and Fort Frye find themselves at separate crossroads. Williamstown is Class A’s top team and is one of a handful of still-unbeaten teams in single-A. With the bulk of those teams looking to make an impression on the ratings, Williamstown, which has already earned a lot of bonus points due to its schedule, sees this game as a test for even bigger things down the road.
The Shamrocks beat the Jets and claim the milk bucket
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Not only were the Shamrocks battling for the milk bucket, but they were also looking for their first 10-0 season since 2006. Both teams already knew they will be playing next week in the postseason. The Shamrocks hosted the Union Local Jets for their annual backyard showdown. The Jets got on […]
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Oley Hughes
Dale Oley Hughes, 85, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away Oct 20, 2022, at The Willows of Parkersburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
roadtirement.com
National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916
The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
