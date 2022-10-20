Read full article on original website
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
More rain and snow coming
We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
Freeze Warning issued October 23 at 3:09AM PDT until October 23 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE…In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas. Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. Take steps...
Rain tonight, snow in the morning
Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With lows dipping to the mid-20s to mid-30s, some areas may see snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning.
Changes are setting in
Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s. Thursday's clouds will be the first indicator of the change headed our way. The second indicator will be the cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest
MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.
