Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Related
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
Charlotte Fire says cause of blaze at west Charlotte home can’t be determined
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters said they don’t know what started a blaze that tore through a home in west Charlotte Friday night. According to Charlotte Fire, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Morris Field Drive. No one was hurt, they said. Firefighters shared video of the flames, saying...
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Monroe and Charlotte First Responders Pull Worker from Collapsed Trench
The Monroe Fire Chief told reporters that the man was buried up to his waist in dirt and rocks. Fire crews from Monroe and Charlotte Fire Department’s Collapse Team stabilized the pit, and freed the injured man. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The NC Department of Labor told WCCB that they are aware of the incident from media reports and are looking into it.
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
CMPD searching for missing 61-year-old man last seen leaving a hospital near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 61-year-old missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Police said Effart Effart was last seen leaving a Novant Health hospital on Hawthorne Lane near Uptown on foot. He is six feet tall and has brown eyes. There was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in...
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Person drowns in northwest Charlotte residential pool: Medic
The incident happened on the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard near Brookshire Boulevard.
qcnews.com
Man flown to hospital with serious injuries in Monroe trench collapse, officials say
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been rescued from a trench collapse Thursday afternoon in Monroe, city officials confirmed with Queen City News. The man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The initial call came in at 2:53 p.m. The Monroe Fire Department...
WBTV
CMPD working to identify suspect involved in attempted northeast Charlotte bank robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for and is seeking to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a northeast Charlotte bank on Friday morning. According to CMPD and Crime Stoppers, the attempted robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. at a First Citizens Bank in the...
qcnews.com
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a 72-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver has been arrested. Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee. According to CMPD, the attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct....
No one hurt when truck crashes into home on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A truck went into a home in southwest Charlotte after 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe could see the truck and a large hole in the front of the home on Monroe Road near Mason Wallace Park. No one was hurt in the crash.
Renderings of Charlotte’s first electric fire station released
CHARLOTTE — The first look at Charlotte’s first electric fire station was released this week. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a rendering of the Station 30 project. It will be located at 3019 Beam Road, across the street from the Police and Fire Training Academy. Channel 9 reported...
WBTV
‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
Comments / 0