Charlotte, NC

WNCT

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Monroe and Charlotte First Responders Pull Worker from Collapsed Trench

The Monroe Fire Chief told reporters that the man was buried up to his waist in dirt and rocks. Fire crews from Monroe and Charlotte Fire Department’s Collapse Team stabilized the pit, and freed the injured man. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The NC Department of Labor told WCCB that they are aware of the incident from media reports and are looking into it.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC

