UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
Islam Makhachev drops and stops Charles Oliveira, wins Lightweight title in Abu Dhabi
“Former” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — who lost his 155-pound title on the scale in his previous bout — is out to reclaim what he feels is rightfully still his this afternoon in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 280, which is taking place today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev — the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov — who, like his mentor, rarely loses rounds. In fact, Makhachev is the betting favorite thanks in large part to his current 10-fight unbeaten streak, which features six finishes.
UFC 280 results: Sean O’Malley splits Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, crowd boos controversial decision
The “Sugar Show” touched down in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), with Sean O’Malley stepping up his level of competition for a huge showdown against former 135-pound champion and current No. 1-seeded Bantamweight contender, Petr Yan, on UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card.
Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.
Alex Volkanovski drops UFC 280 bombshell after officials make after-hours call — ‘Someone was struggling’
Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, on location to play backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event, was sound asleep last night likely dreaming of becoming the next “champ champ.” But while “The Great” was sawing wood, his team was fielding calls from UFC officials, who wanted to make sure the Aussie was on weight.
Dana White agrees to Khamzat vs Colby Covington for Edwards-Usman fight card in London
Who will get next crack at the welterweight title?. That depends on who wins between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington next March in London, assuming UFC President Dana White was serious about booking the 170-pound title eliminator for the co-main event of the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time
Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
UFC 280 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ last night
UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the vacant lightweight title (see it again here). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillasgaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight title, while Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via controversial split-decision (recap here).
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion
Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
Kadyrov enforces peace between Khamzat Chimaev and Team Khabib after UFC 280 brawl
Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has gained a bit of a reputation lately for brawling in public. So it was only somewhat surprising to hear he’d gotten into another fight outside the cage following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 280. Multiple cameras in the arena captured the moment when...
Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins
Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
UFC 280 bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan earn FOTN for controversial war
Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.
UFC 280 video: Makhachev, Volkanovski face off after Khabib calls for P4P ‘super’ fight in Australia
Khabib Nurmagomedov has a plan for newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and that involves a superfight with current UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski next year in Australia. Makhachev, who has now won his last 11 trips to the Octagon, submitted former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the...
Midnight Mania! Dominick Cruz shuts down retirement talk, answers Jonathan Martinez callout
At 37 years of age, Dominick Cruz’s future is uncertain. The former Bantamweight kingpin was building towards one last title run, winning a pair of hard-fought and quality victories in 2021. A Bantamweight title shot is never an easy objective, let alone given Cruz’s history with injuries, but “The Dominator” earned a Top Five showdown vs. Marlon Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, he started well enough but ultimately fell to a brutal high kick back in August.
UFC 280 highlights: Sean O’Malley outlasts Petr Yan in wild bantamweight war
Sean O’Malley scored a massive victory over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when “Sugar” outlasted the former UFC bantamweight champion in a wild three-round war.
Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw full fight preview | UFC 280
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw will collide this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sterling shut up a lot of people with his first title defense. The ending of the first Petr Yan...
