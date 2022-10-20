Man accidentally shot by worker during dispute in Akron convenience store dies nearly 2 months later

Read full article on original website
Teen, 16, was fatally shot in Akron
AKRON, Ohio -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday evening after an altercation on the city’s west side, Akron police said. According to a news release, the shooting happened around 5p.m. while the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, and three other juvenile males were walking southbound on Dodge Street. Police said the victim had gotten into a heated altercation with one of the other males, one of whom pulled out a handgun and shot the teen several times.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Shoplifting suspect caught with weed trimmers in the car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Great Northern Shopping Center. Officers at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 responded to Home Depot regarding a man accused of taking two string trimmers, also known as weed trimmers, and then getting into an older red hatchback that was exiting toward Great Northern Boulevard.
Woman charged with OVI in rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI rollover: Cedarwood Drive. Officers at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 28-year-old Oak Park, Mich., resident, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police press release.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
Akron store clerk charged in shooting death of bystander during fight with customer
AKRON, Ohio — A clerk accused of accidentally shooting a bystander while involved in a fight another customer is now facing a criminal charge following the 48-year-old victim’s death on Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide, according to police. Jail records do...
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. The...
Surveillance video sheds new light on Cleveland barbershop shooting that left 5 injured
CLEVELAND — One day after a shooting left five people hurt and with the front of the store still riddled with bullet holes, employees of the IFIXUGLY barbershop showed up for work. "I'm a barber. I get up every day to perform services on people of the community," Eugene,...
Man’s secret photos of estranged wife put him in hot water: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 13 that she found inappropriate photos of herself on her estranged husband’s cell phone. Upon investigation, it was learned that the 42-year-old Highland Heights man had taken photos of the woman in the shower without her knowledge. He was charged with voyeurism. General assistance: Lander...
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
‘He targeted them’: Owner speaks out after 5 shot at Cleveland barber shop
Police are investigating after five people were shot at a barbershop in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
