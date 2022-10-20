Man accidentally shot by worker during dispute in Akron convenience store dies nearly 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday evening after an altercation on the city’s west side, Akron police said. According to a news release, the shooting happened around 5p.m. while the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, and three other juvenile males were walking southbound on Dodge Street. Police said the victim had gotten into a heated altercation with one of the other males, one of whom pulled out a handgun and shot the teen several times.

AKRON, OH ・ 42 MINUTES AGO