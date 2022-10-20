PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO