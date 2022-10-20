ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Ghost stories: A teen shaken up by a poltergeist

Fall is in the air, though that’s still no guarantee you won’t be sweating in your Halloween costume in Phoenix. But one thing’s for sure — our listeners are spooked. The Show asked for ghost stories, and listeners have certainly delivered. All month long, we’ll be sharing your hair-raising tales.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman hospitalized, over 20 dogs found inside house after fire

PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rains washed out Trunk or Treat

Queen Creek was forced to cancel one of its biggest events of the year Oct. 15 when thunderstorms and flash floods washed through the Valley and upended the Trunk or Treat Halloween. “In addition to keeping event participants safe, the Town must also ensure public safety resources are available to...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Experience new luxury leased homes with Avilla Homes

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ

