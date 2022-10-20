Read full article on original website
Valley brothers set to open a ‘Christmas town’ in Mesa this Winter
‘Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular’ is set to open at Bell Bank Park in Mesa this November! The Valley siblings will participate in ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ this year on ABC.
AZFamily
Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
AZFamily
Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing. The event will...
citysuntimes.com
Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld
The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
kjzz.org
Ghost stories: A teen shaken up by a poltergeist
Fall is in the air, though that’s still no guarantee you won’t be sweating in your Halloween costume in Phoenix. But one thing’s for sure — our listeners are spooked. The Show asked for ghost stories, and listeners have certainly delivered. All month long, we’ll be sharing your hair-raising tales.
ABC 15 News
Woman hospitalized, over 20 dogs found inside house after fire
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a house fire Saturday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officials say firefighters found over 20 dogs in metal cages inside the house. Seven of them needed treatment. Phoenix Fire officials tell ABC15 15 of those dogs died.
East Valley Tribune
Rains washed out Trunk or Treat
Queen Creek was forced to cancel one of its biggest events of the year Oct. 15 when thunderstorms and flash floods washed through the Valley and upended the Trunk or Treat Halloween. “In addition to keeping event participants safe, the Town must also ensure public safety resources are available to...
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix
One dead after fiery crash on Broadway over Loop 202 in Phoenix
One person is reportedly dead after a fiery crash on the Broadway overpass over the Loop 202 in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale police officers holding fundraiser to help get girl to Disneyland before she loses her sight
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale are working to give a precious gift to a local girl. That gift is a trip to Disneyland, before the girl, known as Ana, forever loses her sight. The story with Ana began a few years ago, when she was rescued by knights dressed...
ABC 15 News
Experience new luxury leased homes with Avilla Homes
Avilla Homes is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Avilla brings innovative lifestyle choices to those seeking the best of both words - a luxury single-family home with maintenance-free living. No mortgage. No maintenance. No shared walls. Finally, convenient, carefree living on your terms, and a leased home you can call your own.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
AZFamily
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
Comments / 3