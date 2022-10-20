Keys snakes and plants get more protection

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing new protections on two species of snake in the Florida Keys and four imperiled plants that only grow in the chain of islands and in Miami-Dade County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the Key ring-necked snake and the rim rock crowned snake as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and establishing critical habitat for them. The service invites public comments on the proposed decision through Dec. 12.

“These snakes need our help, as they face the threat of extinction throughout their range,” Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Leopoldo Miranda-Castro said. “Listing these species under the ESA will inspire partnerships to protect them and the rare ecosystems in the Keys where they dwell.”

The Key ring-necked snake is found on seven Florida Keys islands — Key West, Big Pine Key, Little Torch Key, Middle Torch Key, No Name Key, Cudjoe Key, and Stock Island. The Key ring-necked snake occurs within limestone substrate and outcroppings in pine rocklands and rockland hammock habitats. Populations of the snake are in danger of extinction throughout all of its range from rising seas and saltwater intrusion, leading the service to propose listing as an endangered species, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The rim rock crowned snake also inhabits limestone substrate and outcroppings in pine rocklands and rockland hammock habitats and is found in the Florida Keys, including Key West and Big Pine Key, the upper Florida Keys, and the southeastern Florida peninsula within Miami-Dade County. While populations of rim rock crowned snake in Miami-Dade County are stable, populations in the Florida Keys are also in danger of extinction from rising seas and saltwater intrusion, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Development, fire suppression and increasingly severe and frequent storms compound that threat, the service said. With the species being in danger of extinction in a significant portion of its range (the Florida Keys), the service is proposing to list the species as endangered throughout its entire range.

The service is proposing to designate 2,604 acres of land in four units within Lower Keys as critical habitat for the Key ring-necked snake.

Designating critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act does not affect private landowners unless they implement an action involving federal funds, permits or activities. It does not affect land ownership or establish a refuge, wilderness, reserve, preserve or other conservation area, nor does it allow the government or public to access private lands, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Information is available about the Key ringed-neck and rim rock crowned snakes is available at https://www.regulations.gov/.

The service will accept comments received or postmarked on or before Dec. 13. Submit comments by going to the Federal eRulemaking Portal and enter FWS-R4-ES-2022-0022, which is the docket number for this rule-making. Comments submitted electronically must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The agency must receive requests for public hearings in writing, at the address shown below by Nov. 28.

For information, contact Lourdes Mena, Classification and Recovery Division Manager, at 904-731-3134, Florida Ecological Services Office, 7915 Baymeadows Way, Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7517. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) can call the Federal Relay Service at 800–877–8339.

In addition, the Fish and Wildlife Service is considering protection for four plants.

Big Pine partridge pea, wedge spurge, sand flax and Blodgett’s silverbush are disappearing from their historical locations. Ongoing habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation stemming from increased human populations are eliminating the natural communities that sustain these plants: pine rocklands, rockland hammocks, and coastal berm habitats. On Big Pine Key, pine rockland habitat has decreased by 44% from the historical distribution. In Miami-Dade County, development and agriculture have reduced pine rockland habitat by 90%, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Critical habitat helps focus conservation where it is needed most. The proposal would extend Endangered Species Act protection to the habitats that are essential for the survival and recovery of these four Florida Keys plants,” said Miranda-Castro.

Establishing critical habitat will raise awareness of the needs of these plants and focus the efforts of our conservation partners. It also alerts federal agencies that they are required to make special conservation efforts when they work, fund, or permit activities in those areas. The designation will have no impact on private landowners taking actions on their land that do not require federal funding or permits, according to FWS.

The final listing rule for the Florida Keys plants was first published in the Federal Register on Sept. 29, 2016. Big Pine partridge pea, wedge spurge and sand flax are listed as endangered, and Blodgett’s silverbush is listed as threatened. Designating critical habitat was considered prudent at the time of listing, but not determinable because mapping and economic information was insufficient to perform the required analysis of the impacts of the designation.

The FWS is now moving forward to designate critical habitat as required by the Endangered Species Act. A draft economic analysis that estimates the cost of designating critical habitat for the four Florida Keys plants is also being made available with this proposed critical habitat designation. The areas proposed overlap in large part with finalized critical habitat for Key Largo woodrat, American crocodile, Small’s milkpea, Carter’s small-flowered flax, Florida Brickell-bush, and the Florida leafwing and Bartram’s scrub-hairstreak butterflies.