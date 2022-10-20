ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Monroe County Commission approves $150,000 for concert/drone show

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 19, overrode the recommendation of one of its local advisory councils and agreed to spend $150,000 for a free concert and drone show in March celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the county.

The commission approved the funding a day after the Monroe County Tourist Development Council met and did not move forward on a proposal to fund a March 25 free concert at the Key West Amphitheater featuring Howard Livingston and Nick Norman and a display of possibly as many as 200 drones at a cost of $350 each, roughly $70,000. The county would pay Livingston $4,000 for his performance and Norman $1,500 to be the opening act, according to the application. In addition, the county wanted to purchase 650 challenge coins at $5 apiece to give out, according to the application.

On Tuesday, TDC board members discussed concerns about the event being held at the busiest time of the year and would not generate a lot of visitors from outside of the Florida Keys. The request to fund the event, which was proposed by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, failed to receive a motion to bring it to a formal vote on Tuesday. The TDC’s chair twice called for a motion to vote on the item. Both times, there was no motion made.

Last week, a majority of TDC Key West District Advisory Council members gave fewer points on their scoring sheets than is need to fund the event. They reminded Cates and County Libraries Director Kimberly Matthews that the TDC generally gives funding, especially large amounts, to events held after season and during slower times of the year for multi-day events that bring large amount of visitors from outside of the county. The $150,000 in funding is what the TDC gives to big events such as Fantasy Fest and the Key West powerboat races.

DAC members asked Cates if he was willing to change the date and Cates refused. He wants the event to be the kickoff function for other county-wide events, he said.

Generally, the DACs have been directed by elected officials in the county and municipalities to not fund events during high season. On TDC event applications February through April, applications for events during three-day weekends, Christmas week and spiny lobster mini-season all receive an automatic zero points for that reason.

“The TDC has established protocols and procedures at the direction of the BOCC (Board of County Commission) that balances the needs of the residents and the needs of the tourism industry,” TDC Board Chair Rita Irwin said Wednesday following the County Commission vote. “Timing of an event is one of those considerations.”

Commissioners approved the funding on Wednesday with very little discussion and did not address any of the DAC’s concerns about the date and the amount of funding. They did hint that they may be seeking more funding for other events tied to the 200th anniversary.

“I look forward to an incredible event,” Cates said.

The TDC boards are advisory councils that make recommendations to the Monroe County Commission, with the commission generally supporting such recommendations.

Sea-level rise

The Monroe County Commission approved several items Wednesday to help homeowners and neighborhoods better protect themselves against flooding from rain, king tides, tropical storms and hurricanes.

The commission approved trying to acquire $7 million in federal grant funds to elevate or rebuild 30 homes in the Keys and $1.5 million in federal grant funding to elevate nine other homes. The homeowners would put up matching money toward the grant funding.

The grant funding is reoccurring every year and “we need everyone to every to apply,” said Christine Hurley, executive director of the county’s Land Authority. Homeowners have to work with a building contractor to put together a budget, Hurley said.

Learn about the grant program and apply through the county at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/768/Grant-Funding-Flood-Mitigation-Assistanc.

To help homeowners elevate their homes to mitigate against flooding, the commission approved relaxing some of the regulations that deal with setbacks so homeowners can add stairs and other features to accommodate elevation projects, said Emily Schemper, senior director of the county’s Planning Department.

The commission will also vote on requesting a nearly $55 million federal grant, with a $13.7 million match, to complete a series of drainage and sea level rise and flooding projects along Flagler Avenue in Key West.

Warship commissioned

The Navy League of Key West announced that the U.S. Navy will commission a warship in Key West in May. The Navy and the Navy League will hold a series of events leading to the commissioning of the USS Lenah Higbee, named after Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee.

Higbee became the first living woman to receive the Navy Cross. She retired from the Navy Nurse Corps on Nov. 30, 1922. Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee died in Winter Park in January 1941. She is buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband, Lt. Col. John Henley Higbee of the U.S. Marine Corp.

The USS Higbee will be the fourth Navy ship commissioned in Key West in the past 12 years, according to Navy League President Martin Jenkins. Jenkins expected at least 5,000 visiting dignitaries, Navy crewmen and family to come to Key West for the event, he said.

The Navy League and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a kickoff event from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Custom House Museum in Key West, Jenkins said.

tohara@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
