Florida Keys mark 'Be Like Mike Day' with week-long events

The United Way of Collier and the Keys is asking people to “Be Like Mike.”

Friday, Oct. 21, will mark the first “Be Like Mike Day” in the Florida Keys. The day honors the late Monroe County Commissioner and restaurateur “Mangrove” Mike Forster, who was a member of the United Way of Collier and the Keys’ local advisory board at the time of his passing last year. UWCK staff and board members say the day honors Forster’s untiring commitment to making life better for Keys residents.

“Residents from Key West to Key Largo knew and loved Mike. This is a way for all of us to continue his spirit of behind-the-scenes small gestures of goodwill throughout our community. We want to keep his legacy going through this annual event, encouraging people to give back however they can,” said Leah Stockton, Keys Area president of UWCK.

The Keys community was encouraged to spend the week leading up to Friday, Oct. 21, promoting goodwill and generosity through random acts of kindness, and then sharing their good deeds on social media with the hashtag #BeLikeMike. There were several events earlier this week encouraging people to help children and animals, clean up the ocean and thanking first responders, military members and veterans.

The “Be Like Mike” week culminates in UWCK collecting non-perishable food to distribute Keys-wide, in a partnership with Burton Memorial Church in Tavernier, Keys Area Interdenominational Resource in Marathon and SOS Foundation in Key West.

Community members are encouraged to drop off food donations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at those locations.

The donations made in Forster’s name will honor his biggest contribution to our community: feeding the Keys in times of need. Details are available at KeysUnitedWay.org/BeLikeMike/ and Facebook.com/events/799019494886657.

The Key West City Commission recognized the Be Like Mike campaign recently, and the Monroe County Commission recognized the campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Marathon. Forster died last year from complications with COVID-19.

Forster’s sister, Jo-Ann, spoke about her brother and his legacy of giving at the BOCC meeting.

“It was never enough for Mike. There was always more,” she said.

