Islamorada, FL

Islamorada Village Council OKs swim zone, smoking ban

By By LEE WARDLAW Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The Islamorada Village Council recently voted 5-0 to approve plans to move forward with expanding the vessel exclusion zone located off Lower Matecumbe Key’s Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches after the measure was previously unanimously approved during its first reading in Sept. 1.

Councilman David Webb said the contiguous swim zone had already been previously approved by the state.

“I just wanted to point out that this has already been approved at all state levels,” he said. “The village chose to leave that area carved out at the request of the residents that owned that property. But they have reconsidered it with the huge amount of traffic jammed into that little area now, so I just want to make that clear that we’re not changing that swim zone and there’s no new permitting. We just left that area blank at the request of the residents there, and now, they’re just asking us to do what the original permitting called for.”

In response to large raft-up boating parties in the area, the council adopted an ordinance in August 2020 to establish a vessel exclusion/swim zone area extending approximately 300 feet toward Florida Bay off the shoreline of the two beaches, with buoys delineating where boats were prohibited.

However, the boaters simply shifted to a new location nearby that was outside the zone. The approximately 350-foot-wide section of White Marlin Beach was excluded from the zone to allow boat access to the owners of properties having docks within the swim area. A consequence of creating this excluded area is the concentration of recreational raft-up boaters into this area very close to shore.

During the public comment period, resident Van Cadenhead pointed out another option the village can exercise if the expanded zone doesn’t resolve the issue.

“I’d like to put a pin in the fact that we have jurisdiction out to 1,200 feet, and if 300 feet does not prove to be satisfactory to the residents, I suggest that we look at something larger out to maybe 1,200 feet, because that is our jurisdiction,” Cadenhead said.

The second and final reading of another ordinance was something that all of council approved of: a prohibition of smoking at village parks and beaches. The ordinance authorizes the village to use such actions as a code enforcement notice or citation, a notice to appear in court, an arrest or civil action to gain compliance.

Whitney Whimett, board chair of the Florida Keys chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to conservation of waters, noted the importance of the passing of the item.

“Cigarette butts are the No. 1 source of litter that we find at beach cleanups, because they are not biodegradable,” she said. “The filters are made of plastic material, which breaks down into micro-plastics, which are ingested by the fish, and it gets into our food chain and our waterways in general. These cigarette butts leave toxic materials into our environment, both on land and in our marine environments, not to mention that they are a significant cause of our outdoor fires and safety hazards in general, with the litter.”

The ordinance does not prohibit the smoking of unfiltered cigars.

