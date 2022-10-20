ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction

A photo caption on Page 1B for Tuesday’s edition of the Keys Citizen should have stated The Basilica School’s won the A Team title at the Basilica Mariner Volleyball Tournament, while Horace O’Bryant Middle School’s team won the B Team championship. The Citizen regrets the error.

