Correction

Before kickoff could even take place for the Marathon High football team during Week 9 of the FHSAA 2022 season, coach Mac Childress needed to throw out a Hail Mary, of sorts, as his Dolphins were faced with an unexpected situation as there were no referees available for their home matchup that was scheduled initially for Friday, Oct. 22, against Palm Glades Academy. “We typically go with referees from South Homestead and we even checked to see if we could get a group of Monroe...

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO