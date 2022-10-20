ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Leland High School soccer team will have a game with Charlevoix High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Leland High School
Charlevoix High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

