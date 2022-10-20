Lester H. Schultz (1946-2022)

Lester H. Schultz, a former superintendent of the Sylvania School district, where he oversaw the passage of tax issues and a new budgeting system while, for a time, navigating a divided school board, died Oct. 5 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio. He was 76.

He had Parkinson’s disease, his wife, Pat Schultz, said. The couple moved in 2015 from Sylvania Township to Lake County’s Concord Township in northeast Ohio, to be near grandchildren.

Mr. Schultz retired as Sylvania superintendent July 31, 2003 after nearly six years. When he arrived, he’d led the Elyria, Ohio, district the previous seven years.

“Les Schultz had a steady-as-she-goes leadership style,” said Mark Luetke, who was on the Sylvania board for the last two years of Mr. Schultz’s tenure. “He never got distracted. He never raised his voice.”

Mr. Schultz started as Sylvania superintendent in August, 1997.

He led a transition to a modern approach in operating the school district, said Mary Himmelein, a board member for 12 years, through 2003.

“He did so much to improve the district,” Ms. Himmelein said. “He put a lot of focus on curriculum. We were coming off some rough times with levies. He helped build trust in the community.”

Nearly two years after he was hired, he was sharply critical of the board, telling parents of high school students in a speech that the district was cutting corners to make the budget meet board demands.

“All is not well in the Sylvania schools,” Mr. Schultz said. “We are not maintaining, let alone improving the quality of our current programs...By standing still, we are falling behind.”

For a time afterward, his future as superintendent hung in the balance, with the board divided on a contract extension.

“They tried to can me,” he told The Blade in 2003, not long before leaving office.

But in 2000, with a turnover in board membership, he received a three-year contract and the praise of board members.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything different from what I used to do,” Mr. Schultz said then. “I haven’t really changed my style at all.”

Mrs. Schultz said his time as Sylvania superintendent “was a pleasant experience from beginning to end. Les didn’t mind a challenge. He had a courage level that was high.”

As he prepared to retire, Mr. Schultz cited such achievements as the passage of two tax issues and a new system for budgeting.

“I had a lot of respect for him,” Ms. Himmelein said. “It was a particular period when we needed someone like him to make changes and not be afraid to move us in a direction. He put us back on a solid footing.”

Mr. Luetke, who later served 16 years on Sylvania City Council, said: “He was the most even-tempered, diplomatic, gentlemanly human being I ever worked with.

“He was a quiet leader. He was able to inspire support from his staff and from parents by being steady and calm and responsive,” Mr. Luetke said.

After the Sylvania schools, Mr. Schultz served until 2011 as director of special services for what is now the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West and then was Swanton schools’ interim superintendent.

Mr. Schultz in 1968 received a bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University, with minors in Latin, English, and Greek. He started his career teaching English and Latin at Fassett Junior High School in Oregon. He later received a master’s degree in curriculum and a specialist degree in administration and supervision from the University of Toledo.

He became curriculum supervisor in 1979 for what was then the Lucas County Board of Education. He became director of curriculum for the Ottawa Hills schools in 1985.

“He had a high interest in the content level of what was being taught in school,” said Mrs. Schultz, a retired assistant superintendent of Penta Career Center. “He had a healthy respect for teaching and teachers and obviously loved kids. Curriculum was a way he could help.”

He was hired by the Elyria, Ohio, school district in 1988 as associate superintendent of curriculum and staff development, with no plans to be a superintendent. But then the board asked him to become superintendent, “and I found out I liked it. I loved it,” he said in 2003.

“The one thing about Les is the job requires a high energy level. Les didn’t sit still,” Mrs. Schultz said Wednesday.

Lester Harry Schultz was born June 20, 1946, to Margaret and Walter Schultz. He grew up on Summit Street in North Toledo and was a 1964 graduate of Woodward High School. He often spoke of the sixth-grade male teacher at Riverside School who inspired him to become an educator.

He’d been a volunteer for the United Way, Salvation Army and the YMCA and was honored in 2003 by the Sylvania YMCA/JCC.

He liked to garden and raised hostas in earnest as a retiree. In Sylvania Township, the Santa figures he and his wife collected were on display when they opened their home for holiday season brunches.

“He was terrific fun,” Mrs. Schultz said. “That didn’t show always as superintendent, but he had a quick wit and could make a wisecrack with the best of them. But he was generous and loving. You could count on him no matter what the situation.”

He was a former member of Sylvania United Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Zych, whom he married Dec. 28, 1968; daughter, Katie Rumbarger; son, Dave Schultz; brother, William Schultz, and three grandchildren.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville, Ohio, where the family will receive friends after 9 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to InMotion of Beachwood, Ohio, which helps those with Parkinson’s disease, or to First Church Congregational, Painesville, where he was a member.