FOCUS FORWARD: Lady Conchs open postseason with convincing victory; Gulliver awaits in semifinals

The 1-8 start to the season is but a distance memory for the Key West High volleyball team as, entering the District 16-4A tournament, the Lady Conchs are one of the hottest teams in the state, having won nine of their final 11 matches of the season, and they showed just how much they have grown during the 2022 campaign with a convincing 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-19) victory over Miami Sunset in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

“The last time we saw Sunset we were down Bridgette (Sweeney) and Vicky (Pavlik) and it was close,” said Key West coach Sarah Eckert. “So I knew Sunset had it in them to battle, and we had to come out and play our game.”

In the quarterfinals, Pavlik and Sweeney both made their presence noticed, as Sweeney finished with two blocks and a kill, while Pavlik went on an eight-point service run in the first set to help the Lady Conchs take a 12-3 lead, which Key West finished off quickly with a 25-14 win.

“She did a fantastic getting us started,” Eckert said about Pavlik, who had two aces, 10 assists and five digs during the victory.

It was a similar start in the second set as Sam Ventimiglia served up the Lady Conchs’ first 12 points, unanswered, to take a commanding lead they never relinquished. Key West would open up an 18-3 lead before the teams traded the final seven points back and forth for a 25-10 finish in the second.

“Sam came out just as aggressive and nobody fell asleep in those first 12 points, which can happen,” Eckert said about Ventimiglia’s service run to open the second set. “I was really proud of them on defense to stay heads up and engaged on the game.”

Ventimiglia finished the match with a team-high 11 kills, on a .300 hitting percentage, to go along with 21 digs, and an ace, while Annie Scepkova was the top Conch with a .381 hitting percentage, putting away 10 kills as well as a block. Elsie Warwick contributed four kills and 15 digs, Emi Ichijo was once again stellar on defense with a team-best 30 digs, also providing four assists and an ace, Gabby Garcia had three kills and a block, with Reese Haggard setting up 15 assists with 10 digs.

“They played relaxed, kept level heads and just stayed in the game,” said Eckert. “When you see the other team scrambling for a point, those type things give you that confidence to play your game and win the point. So I think we are doing a great job of doing that the whole time.”

The Lady Conchs coach did admit she felt they became a bit complacent in the third set, as Key West went on a run with the match tied at 5-all to take an 11-6 advantage, only to give it back away as the Knights rattled off six consecutive points. With the third tied at 14, the Lady Conchs would refocus, allowing just one more service point for Sunset the rest of the way, to close out the match with a 25-19 victory.

“They fought hard in that last game,” Eckert said about Sunset. “We may have gotten a bit too comfortable and they didn’t play timid, they kept swinging on us, which we have to know every team will do that going forward. It’s not going to be like this the rest of the season.”

Despite being one of the hottest teams in the state now, the slow start left Key West as the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, meaning up next in the semifinals is a matchup against top-seeded Gulliver Prep, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., which could have been avoided if the Lady Conchs had won a few more contests earlier in the campaign.

“You can’t live in the past and you can’t focus on that and the only thing to do is focus on what’s ahead of us and that’s Gulliver, so we push hard and try to get past Gulliver, that’s all it it,” said Eckert. “Our region is really strong so I’m hoping if we get to that one or two, we will go as it has in the past from our district, but no matter what we have to push from start to finish the rest of the way out.”

The coach furthered that even the Raiders have lost only three times in 25 matches this season, she believes they are beatable, pointing out two of those loses have come in the final month of the season.

“I was doing a little scouting report on (Gulliver) and we know who their tough hitters are and it’s not across the board,” said Eckert. “We do have to play our game though and that comes down to no unforced errors on our side, staying aggressive, we’ve been working a lot on the smart shots, and having the confidence to know when the opportunity is there and we are going to have to make the most of every opportunity in the next game.”

