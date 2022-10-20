Hurricanes advance to district semis

No matter the outcome on Monday, Oct. 17, a Monroe County volleyball team was going to have its season come to an end, as Keys rivals Marathon and Coral Shores faced off in the opening round of the District 16-3A tournament on the Keys Gate home court in Homestead.

Similar to the regular season, the Lady ‘Fins simply could not match up with the Lady ‘Canes, who are on a quest to defend the district crown, as Coral Shores swept the season series with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, and 25-19) victory.

“If you count the preseason matchup, this is the fourth time we’ve played Marathon this season, which is a lot, of course,” said Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle. “We know they’re a good group and have had some tough losses this year, so I wanted to make sure we didn’t take anything for granted.”

Leading the way for Coral Shores on the front line, where the Lady ‘Canes controlled the net, were Brooke Mandozzi, with 11 kills and a block, Grace Leffler, with nine kills and two blocks, and LeAnn Quick with five kills and a block, as senior Lana Tiedemann set the table for the Hurricanes, finishing with 24 assists and contributing four aces serving the ball. Pacing Coral Shores on the receiving end were Kailee Reinoso, who led the way with 12 serve receptions while adding seven digs, with Mandozzi picking up a team-best nine digs and Crystal Guttierrez-Sandoval added five digs.

“This was a good win,” said Ovalle. “We’re really excited to move on to the next round.”

While the loss for Marathon brings its season to a close, Coral Shores advances to the District 16-3A semifinals, where they took on second-seeded Somerset South Homestead, who the Lady ‘Fins defeated 3-1 to being the month, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with the winner garnering a berth in the district championship, won last season by the Hurricanes.

“Somerset has a great hitter, maybe the best we’ve seen this year, and when she’s on she is really tough,” said Ovalle. “So we can’t take anyone for granted, we need to come out and play good volleyball. If we do that, we’ll play for the district championship on Thursday, which I think would be a great accomplishment for us.”

